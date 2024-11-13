UFC Star’s Podcast Goes Viral After Showing Jon Jones in Custom Jail Shorts for Stipe Miocic Fight

Jon Jones’ custom shorts for UFC 309 feature his last name, his favorite Bible verse, and a Lion on it. But these are not the shorts that are going viral right now. In lieu of his refusal to UFC interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall, a design with ducks all across the shorts has been touted to suit the champion well. But it’s not just the fans either. And it’s not just ducks either!

The latest shade being thrown at the heavyweight champion comes from the desk of Brazilian lightweight Renato Moicano and welterweight Gilbert Burns’ ‘Show Me the Money‘ podcast. Their official Twitter page dropped ‘Jail’ shorts for ‘Bones‘.

Jon Jones’ custom trunks for UFC 309 pic.twitter.com/5XIfeiEvQg — Show Me the Money Podcast (@showmethepod) November 11, 2024

They even threw in a poster of the fight where Jones is seen in an orange jumpsuit, while Stipe Miocic, his opponent for the night is in a fireman outfit, his uniform from his day job.

Of course, Jones claims he isn’t bothered by the criticism. He’s even gone to great lengths to explain just how much he didn’t care for any of it.

Claiming at this point in his career, every decision was rooted in purpose, and his journey wasn’t going to be dictated by opinions that weren’t his, the Rochester native said,

“It’s about crafting a legacy that speaks for itself, one step at a time. I’m here to do what’s right for my career and my legacy, with a vision that’s clear and unshakable. Focused, driven, and in complete control of myself. The story continues, and it’s unfolding exactly as I’ve envisioned.”

Of course, fans aren’t buying it and the wild responses have continued to gain momentum.

There have also been calls for him to hang up with boots- “Bro just retire already“. This fan put it rather succinctly and said, “That’s a lot of words to say “I’m scared of Tom Aspinall”.

This guy, on the other hand, put everything in perspective and said, “Jon is absolutely, 100% correct. Refusing to unify titles with the interim champ to instead fight a 42-year-old who hasn’t won a fight in 4 years, then attempting to fight the champion of a smaller weight class does speak for itself“.

In the midst of all this, the heavyweight champion has found solace in his faith.

Jones reveals his ‘real’ custom shorts

Jones has always been a religious man. And with the recent storm he’s brought upon himself after statements about Aspinall, he seems to have sought the shelter of the lord again.

“My love and faith in Jesus is one thing that will never change—whether life brings incredible highs or the toughest lows. Through it all, to God be the glory.”

To be fair to ‘Bones’, his custom shorts are one of the best designs in the UFC so far. It features a cross, his favorite Bible verse- Philippians 4:13, and his last name. And despite all the trash-talking from the fans, he is excited to wear these shorts at UFC 309 as he looks to defend his heavyweight title.

But none of this changes the dent he’s managed to put on his own legacy by refusing to fight the interim champion who moved the division along in his absence.