Watch: Rare Video of UFC Hall of Famers Daniel Cormier and Khabib Nurmagomedov Impersonating WWE in the Gym!

Daniel Cormier rails of Khabib Nurmagomedov WWE-style. Watch DC’s best WWE impersonation ahead of his first pro-wrestling appearance!

Daniel Cormier is a man of many shades. Aside from his ability to level his heavyweight division and legendary rivalry with Jon Jones, DC is also a comic presence in the gym. He has made his fellow fighters or panelists belly laugh on several occasions.

In a video posted on YouTube in late November last year, we saw DC mock-hit his friend and sparring partner, former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov just like WWE superstars do.

The hilarious video shows him wearing a mask and hitting Nurmagomedov while stomping his feet like in pro-wrestling. Then his gym mates bullrush him and take him down in a huddle. DC emerges from it and continues to whale on other gym guys in mock WWE fashion.

We know that DC and ’The Eagle’ have been friends for a long time. In fact, DC passionately even defended Nurmagomedov’s 29-0 UFC record against current UFC lightweight title contender Alexander Volkanovski’s 21-1 record.

So, DC trying out some WWE moves in the gym with Nurmagomedov and other sparring buddies seems right on point. This is true particularly when you consider that DC is set to make an appearance in the upcoming WWE Extreme Rules.

Daniel Cormier in WWE?

Yes, Daniel Cormier is set to appear in a WWE match at WWE Extreme Rules. He will be playing referee in a match between former UFC fighter Matt Riddle and Seth Rollins. This is a special match set in an MMA-style construct called the Fight Pit.

Their feud has escalated quite a bit with both WWE superstars taking shots at each other’s families. Leading up to his live appearance, DC appeared via live video on the jumbotron during a segment involving Rollins and Riddle.

What Else is Daniel Cormier Up to?

Since he retired from active MMA competition, DC has become a ringside commentator next to Joe Rogan. He also appears as a panelist in UFC events as part of his commentary and fight analyst contract.

Aside from that, he has been active in Khabib Nurmagomedov’s camp sparring with his friend and helping train new prospects.

Are you stoked for DC's fight live appearance in WWE?

