“Unpopular opinion: ping is overrated there’s very little advantage between 10-40”: tweets NV Yay, sparking discussion between VALORANT fans

NV Yay A.K.A “El Diablo” tweets a very unpopular opinion among professional players. His tweet was followed up with fans sharing their opinions regarding in-game ping.

In the world of online video gaming, ping refers to the network latency between a player’s computer (or the client), and either another client (peer) or the game’s server.

Ping has always been a huge factor in FPS competitive video games. From the old days of CS:GO to the new sensation, VALORANT. All professional players and organizations have ensured to play on the lowest possible ping. Till now it was unanimously agreed that lower ping equals better game-play. Even one of the best VALORANT players TenZ says lower ping makes him play better.

Going from 60 ping to 1 ping. This ping feels insane!!! pic.twitter.com/NRbhpCgAQK — TenZ (@TenZOfficial) May 17, 2021

Also read: Valorant Icebox Changes: Here are the upcoming changes for the coldest Valorant map Icebox

What NV Yay has to say about ping

NV yay says,”Unpopular opinion: ping is overrated there’s very little advantage between 10-40″, leading to major discussion. With many fans siding with El Diablo whereas many fans siding with the “popular opinion” on ping.

unpopular opinion ping is overrated

theres very little advantage between 10-40 — yay (@yayFPS) February 1, 2022

Moreover, Yay then goes on to use Gambit as an example. He says,”gambit plays on 50-60+ vs 10 and wins tournaments in EMEA”. It was an interesting point brought up by him as Gambit have proven him correct.

gambit plays on 50-60+ vs 10 and wins tournaments in EMEA — yay (@yayFPS) February 1, 2022

Go play EU ranked and tell me ping is overrated, when @MujVlr is doing the fastest popflashes in the world, you’ll realise its fucked. — TQ FoxieGG (@Foxie_GG) February 1, 2022

What do you think about ping? Is it overrated like NV Yay says or is it the most important factor?