Valorant Icebox Changes: Here are the upcoming changes for the coldest Valorant map Icebox

With Riot focusing on balancing the game mechanics for the next act, here are the possible Valorant Icebox Changes.

Valorant is contently updating their game to improve their meta. These changes are in the form of Agent buffs/nerfs, Map changes, or weapon economy changes. And with Riot assuring us that they are more interested in balancing the comp going into Act 2 of Episode 4 we will get to see some massive changes.

Let’s start off with some map changes.

We get to see these changes so early thanks to floxay. He is a Valorant player who passes his time by digging into the Valorant’s files. Which turns out to be quite helpful for us.

Upcoming Valorant Icebox Changes

Icebox A Site Changes

Pipes

I think this shows that they will (potentially) make pipes a one way headglitch and jump. pic.twitter.com/DXMegt0TJn — floxay (@floxayyy) February 1, 2022

The pipes are being shifted a bit back, which may lead to a one-way head glitch.

A Half Box

Another which we get to see is the half box on the A site, which will now be a full box. So making a headshot angle for A rafters is a bit difficult now.

Mid Changes

Ramp

The ramp at mid will be a bit smaller now. So if have any Sova lineups from there, you will have to change them.

Kitchen

On the contrary, the kitchen didn’t get a massive change. Just the alignments of some items are changed for now.

Icebox B Site Changes

The open double-decker passageway on the B site is now fully changed now. With giving a lot more room for the attacking team.

B Garage

Marked the two exits with green. pic.twitter.com/OVUwRylj0N — floxay (@floxayyy) February 1, 2022

This change in the garage will give a little breathing room for the attackers, and hopefully balance the push.

Yellow Container

A small part of future Icebox changes? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/EaoNWO5KsD — floxay (@floxayyy) February 1, 2022

The Yellow container has been a part of many clutches for both teams. However, it is now being altered, to make it less impactful by changing its alignment.

All of these changes are still in build mode. This means till its release in Act 2, we may get to see some more changes.