Valorant Gekko Guide: Tips and Tricks to Understand Him More!

The newest Valorant agent is a hit among the fans due to his recall ability. He can pick up his animal pals and use them again after a short cooldown. This can be effectively used to hard clear angles and take multiple sites without a lack of utility. However, there is a trick to using Gekko that most people don’t realize. Today we will take a look at how you can play the newest agent and be good with him.

How to Play the Newest Valorant Agent Gekko

Ability E – Dizzy

Dizzy can be used in multiple ways. It is a really versatile ability as you will see in this guide. Firstly, you can flash the site with this ability when you enter to clear common angles so that your duelists can create space. During post-plant, you can delay a lot of pushes.

In addition, if you use this ability in an area that hasn’t been cleared in a while, it can grant you information on the enemy’s position. In defense, utilize this ability to delay site pushes and use it to clear angles when retaking.

Ability Q – Wingman

Wingman is Gekko’s closest pal. That is why, he is like a Raze boombot. He can clear certain angles, and seek out information about the enemy. In addition, he is the ability to plant and defuse spikes. To fully utilize this ability, make sure your wingman has a cover like a Harbor Cove or a Sage Wall when defusing so that the plant/defusing is successful.

You can pick him up again after using him to ensure that you get a pal for post-plant.

Ability C – Mosh Pit

This is one of the best abilities in the game currently. Mosh Pit explores after 3 seconds and does 150 damage to enemies in the inner circle and 100 in the outer circle. Pair this up with ‘drawing’ abilities like the Astra Gravity Well and the Fade Sieze to fully utilize it and get easy damage and kills. You can also use this to clear corners, back sites, and more.

One of the biggest advantages of using Mosh Pit is using it in post-plant situations. It can’t be reclaimed like the other abilities though, so be careful in that regard.

Ability X – Thrash

The ultimate ability feels like a cheat code. Players can control Thrash like a Sova drone and unleash it on enemies. It can bind enemies like the Killjoy Ultimate. One can use this to delay defuses in the opposite team or delay site hits. It can also be reclaimed so pushing with the ability during the start of the round when the enemies least expect it is also a good idea.

It has the potential to be one of the most powerful ultimates if used right. Plus it can bind multiple enemies in a relatively smaller AoE.

Those were our tips to use Gekko! What do you think of his abilities? For more Valorant related articles, stay tuned at The SportsRush!