Valorant Patch Notes 6.05 Gives us Improvement on Audio, VFX and Features Gekko Changes!

Valorant has had a superb month due to the success of VCT LOCK IN. In addition, we saw the release of the first Brazilian character Gekko. Gekko was received well by the audience as he had the first collectible abilities. Wingman became a star and was a cute sensation that blessed everyone’s screens and forced people to not defend spike plants. The newest patch notes don’t nerf Wingman but make him even more of a thorn for the enemy side. Let us take a look at the patch notes.

Valorant 6.05 Update Allows Wingman a little More Leeway for Spike Plants

There were a lot of bug fixes implemented in this new update in regard to Gekko. However, we also saw gameplay system updates, and social and performance updates.

Gekko Updates

Wingman’s (Q) Plant and Defuse targeting has been improved in order to target higher locations.

This will ensure that Wingman plants on higher locations like planting on top of the site in Icebox on A or B, or any other location that you can target it towards. This helps the attacking team vary their plant spots and play in a way that favors the attacking team to take space and form multiple angles to counterattack.

Audio Improvements to Gekko

Added audio variations for Mosh Pit’s (C) explosions

Audio improvements for Dizzy’s (E) plasma blasts, which will help you easily identify if it’s flying towards you or towards an ally while in the air

The Mosh Pit explosion sounds are for the variety while Dizzy’s targeting audio helps in defense to ensure that you don’t get confused and blinded.

VFX Improvements to Gekko

Added VFX to when Gekko is reclaiming an orb, as well as when the globule reclaim is complete

Improved visuals for enemy creature globules

Improved performance in Agent Select

These are general improvements to Gekko’s appearance in the game.

Other Updates

Performance Updates

Added “CPU Wait GPU Time” metric to performance settings in order to help players track when their machines are Render Thread bound

Bug Fixes

Gekko

Fixed a bug where Wingman wasn’t taking melee damage.

Fixed a bug where ally Gekko orbs were showing up as white outside of custom Replication.

Fixed multiple animation issues across all abilities.

Fixed UI on Gekko’s ultimate staying on screen if the round ended while you’re possessing Thrash.

Fixed a bug where Wingman wasn’t able to defuse the Spike after using the Swap Team command in a Custom game.

Fixed a bug where Wingman Spike plant casting allowed him to run too far of a distance if cast in midair.

Fixed a bug where damage from Mosh Pit was avoidable while crouched jumping in the pit.

Fixed bug where Wingman’s torso wouldn’t trigger Cypher’s Trapwire (C).

Fixed a bug where the wrong animation played while casting Wingman.

Fixed a bug where Gekko wasn’t able to plant in Spike Rush if Wingman was stopped from planting.

Fixed display name of “Mosh Pit” showing up as “Mosh’s Pit”.

Gameplay Changes

Fixed a crosshair issue where the Import button is grayed out if the you have 10 or more saved crosshair profiles The maximum number of profiles is still 15.

Fixed a bug with damage-over-time area abilities where players could crouch jump to avoid damage.

Performance Changes

Used Memory performance metric now updates when Total Memory performance metric is disabled.

Social Fixes

Fixed a bug where in cases of bad platform disconnection, players would appear more than once in the friends list.

Fixed a bug where voice tooltips were sometimes incorrectly rendered when turning Party/Team voice chat on and off.

Fixed a bug where the invite menu would sometimes flicker.

Fixed a bug where unfriending an online player wouldn’t update the count of online friends.

Fixed a bug where when a player enables Auto-Reject friend requests, any pending friend requests would still appear. Pending friend requests will now be auto-rejected when this setting is enabled.

Fixed a bug where the system notification confirming a sent friend request would sometimes show whitespace.

Fixed a bug to add a message notifying players that they will also be banned from playing competitive queue if they currently have a comms ban.

These are all the bugs that Riot is fixing in this new patch. Make sure you absorb all the important details in these notes to get an edge over the competition. For more Valorant-related news, stay tuned at The SportsRush!

