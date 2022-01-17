Sentinel Dapr’s Valorant settings: Gear, Mouse Sensitivity, Crosshair, Keybinds, Graphics, Video Settings.

Take a look at the Tea Bag king, Sentinel Dapr’s Valorant in-game settings, keybinds, and gear.
Michael “dapr” Gulino is a 23-year-old professional valorant player. He sharted his Esports career in CS: GO, where he played for teams such as eUnited, Denial Esports, and many more. However, he was not able to win any major tournament in CS.
But after the release of “Project A“, he decided to make his shit to Valorant. And in June 2020 he signed for the Sentinels Valorant Roster, where he plays the role of a Sentinel itself.
Even though he is an insane player with too much IQ. He is mainly famous for his Tea-bagging and his trolls in a competitive match. Which are hilarious to see during a high-intensity match.
Apart from his tea-bagging skills, he is a very skilled player. Who I believe is made to play Cypher. Apart from Nats, no one is in comparison to Dapr.
Now, let’s take a look at his in-game settings.
Sentinel Dapr’sGear
- Monitor: BENQ XL2546
- Keyboard: CORSAIR K70 RGB TKL
- Mouse: LOGITECH G PRO X SUPERLIGHT
- Mousepad: ZOWIE G-SR-SE
- Headset: HYPERX CLOUD II
Sentinel Dapr’s Valorant in-game Settings
Dapr’s Mouse settings
- Mouse DPI – 400
- In-game Sensitivity – 0.66
- eDPI – 264
- Scoped Sensitivity – 1
- Polling Rate – 1000
Dapr’s Valorant Crosshair settings
- Crosshair Color: Green
- Center Dot: Off
- Outlines: On
- Outline Opacity: 1
- Outline Thickness: 1
- Inner Lines: On
- InnerLine Opacity: 1
- Inner Line Length: 3
- Inner Line Thickness: 2
- InnerLine offset: 5
- Outer Lines: Off
Dapr’s Valorant Keybinds
- Walk: L-shift
- Crouch: L-ctrl
- Jump: Space Bar
- Use Object: E
- Primary Weapon: Mheel up/down
- Secondary Weapon: Mouse 5
- Melee Weapon: Mouse 4
- Equip Spike: 4
- Ability 1: V
- Use Ability 2: 3
- Ability 3: C
- Use Ultimate Ability: X
Sentinel Dapr’s Video Settings
- General
- Display – Fullscreen
- Resolution – 1920 x 1080
- Frame Rate Limit – Unlocked
- Graphics Settings
- Material Quality – Low
- Texture Quality – Low
- Detail Quality – Low
- UI Quality – Low
- Vignette – Off
- VSync – Off
- Anti-Aliasing – None
- Anisotropic Filtering – 1x
- Improve Clarity – On
- Bloom – Off
- Distortion – Off
- Cast Shadows – Off
Don’t forget to check out Dapr live on his official twitch channel. Where he currently has a total of 395 k followers.