Sentinel Dapr’s Valorant settings: Gear, Mouse Sensitivity, Crosshair, Keybinds, Graphics, Video Settings.

Take a look at the Tea Bag king, Sentinel Dapr’s Valorant in-game settings, keybinds, and gear.

Michael “dapr” Gulino is a 23-year-old professional valorant player. He sharted his Esports career in CS: GO, where he played for teams such as eUnited, Denial Esports, and many more. However, he was not able to win any major tournament in CS.

But after the release of “Project A“, he decided to make his shit to Valorant. And in June 2020 he signed for the Sentinels Valorant Roster, where he plays the role of a Sentinel itself.

Even though he is an insane player with too much IQ. He is mainly famous for his Tea-bagging and his trolls in a competitive match. Which are hilarious to see during a high-intensity match.

Apart from his tea-bagging skills, he is a very skilled player. Who I believe is made to play Cypher. Apart from Nats, no one is in comparison to Dapr.

Now, let’s take a look at his in-game settings.

Also Read: Guild Esports Qualifies for EMEA Challengers: Guild reserves their seat in the EMEA Challengers after defeating Vitality in the EU Challengers 1 upper final

Sentinel Dapr’sGear

Sentinel Dapr’s Valorant in-game Settings

Dapr’s Mouse settings

Mouse DPI – 400

400 In-game Sensitivity – 0.66

0.66 eDPI – 264

264 Scoped Sensitivity – 1

1 Polling Rate – 1000

Dapr’s Valorant Crosshair settings

Crosshair Color: Green

Green Center Dot: Off

Off Outlines: On Outline Opacity: 1 Outline Thickness: 1

On Inner Lines: On InnerLine Opacity: 1 Inner Line Length: 3 Inner Line Thickness: 2 InnerLine offset: 5

On Outer Lines: Off

Dapr’s Valorant Keybinds

Walk: L-shift

Crouch: L-ctrl

Jump: Space Bar

Use Object: E

Primary Weapon: Mheel up/down

Secondary Weapon: Mouse 5

Melee Weapon: Mouse 4

Equip Spike: 4

Ability 1: V

Use Ability 2: 3

Ability 3: C

Use Ultimate Ability: X

Sentinel Dapr’s Video Settings

General Display – Fullscreen Resolution – 1920 x 1080 Frame Rate Limit – Unlocked

Graphics Settings Material Quality – Low Texture Quality – Low Detail Quality – Low UI Quality – Low Vignette – Off VSync – Off Anti-Aliasing – None Anisotropic Filtering – 1x Improve Clarity – On Bloom – Off Distortion – Off Cast Shadows – Off



Also Read: VCT EMEA Challengers Qualifiers Updates: Riot Games make a controversial decision to manually inject teams into 256 Qualifier lists.

Don’t forget to check out Dapr live on his official twitch channel. Where he currently has a total of 395 k followers.