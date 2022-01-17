Guild Esports Qualifies for EMEA Challengers: Guild reserves their seat in the EMEA Challengers after defeating Vitality in the EU Challengers 1 upper finals

Guild Esports defeats Team Vitality in the Europe Stage 1: Challengers 1, for a seat in the EMEA Challengers.

Valorant VCT for the European region began on the 10th of January 2022. VCT or Valorant champions tour is an official yearly tournament by Riot. Which provides the Winning team the tile of “Valorant Champions” for that year.

The first stage of EU VCT consists of two challengers(challengers 1 and challenges 2). Where the top 2 teams from each challenger qualify for the EMEA Challengers. And the teams in the EMEA challengers fight for a spot in the first international Master for 2022.

And now, we have our first team which made it out of the challengers into EMEA challengers.

Guild Esports Qualifies for EMEA Challengers

After a tough back and forth the upper finals for Challengers 1 were set between Team Vitality and Guild Esports. Both teams have been performing well since the beginning of the Europe Challengers 1. However, only one team can make it out of the upper challengers and that was Guild Esports.

YOUR FIRST QUALIFIED TEAM 🎉 @guildesports 🎉 pic.twitter.com/VdL4XJWehJ — VALORANT Champions Tour EMEA (@valesports_emea) January 15, 2022

Guild has been demolishing teams since the open qualifiers. In fact, out of the 8 Bo3 matches that they have played, they have a total of 7 2-0 victories.

But were they able to continue this street in the upper finals? Yes, they were. Guild Esports defeated Team Vitality with a score of 3-0. Where they won Breeze and Split with a score of 13-11 and Bind with a score of 13-9.

And with this victory, they are qualified for the EMEA challengers, which will start on the 11th of February.

All Teams in EMEA Challengers for Now

Apart from Guild Esports, a few teams were invited to the EMEA Challengers. Due to their performance in the VCT 2021. So, for the time being, the teams qualified for EMEA Challengers are:

However, their performance in the past will not determine their performance in the upcoming tournaments. As the teams which are coming up now are well-rehearsed and practiced. But we can say that these teams are some of the best.