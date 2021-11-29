How to Check your Valorant Match History and your Performance Stats?

Ever wondered if you are performing better than your last game or last few games. Here is how to check your Valorant match history.

Riots 5v5 tactical shooter has turned out to be one of the most competitive games ever. With players constantly trying to improve their gameplay and be better than they were before.

And the best way to see the difference is to compare the performance stats of your previous games to your current matches. Valorant themselves have an in-game career page where you can view your stats. But some other platforms provide a much better scope into your performance.

Here are platforms your can visit to view match history and performance stats.

IN-Game Valorant Match History

Valorant developers have spent a lot of time making the career page for valorant. It consists of the match history of your previous matches. It has individual k/d, average combat score, kills, deaths, assists, first blood, and much more. Everything your need to make a proper comparison.

However, the only drawback is that we can only view the last 10 matches or so.

To check your in-game career head to the career tab between the play and collection tab at the top.

Some other platforms to see detailed performance stats are.

The Blitz App

You can say that Blitz is your Valorant coach. It helps you improve in every aspect of the game. It consists of Post-Match Performance Analysis, video guides, utility lineups, and much more. And you can view stats for any match of any act. You can also view the stats of your friends or pro players and learn from them.

To set up a blitz account follow the below steps:

Open blitz website at www. blitz.gg

then download the blitz desktop app

after downloading and installing the app, open the blitz app, and at the same time open valorant

now your valorant and blitz account are linked

All you have to do now is play some games and check your stats after the match ends. Enjoy improving your gameplay.

Tracker.gg

Another site to view your valorant stats is Tracker. gg. This site is similar to blitz but it only consists of stats for players. You can check your profile and weapon statistics. You can also view the top Valorant players on their leaderboards and how you perform by comparison.

To view your stats: