Valorant Champions 2021: Schedule, format and the hype matches in the group stage.

Valorant Champions 2021 starts a few days from now. So, how does the format work? What teams should you look out for?

With Riot’s launch of the award-winning eSports title, tons of hardcore gamers started finding the pro scene viable. The accessibility of the game attracted tons of gamers from rivals titles.

Finally, over a year after launch, Valorant is ready to host its first Pan-international event. The organisers are getting ready for what could be the most viewed event of the year.

Below we examine the format and schedules and provide a prediction for the knockouts.

The Format for the Champions main event.





Riot Games have banned Chamber for this event as the Agent is relatively new. The group stage will be held in Double Elimination format.

16 teams have been divided into 4 groups of 4 teams each. From each group, only the top two teams move on to the Upper brackets. The rest of the teams are

All matches till the semifinals are the best of 3. This is true both for the Groups as well as the Playoffs.

Only the Finals for the Valorant Champions 2021 will be a best of 5. Playoffs will be held in a single-elimination format.

Hype matches and teams in Valorant Champions 2021.

Don’t miss a single update from your favorite VCT teams and pros. Check out our #VALORANTChampions List: https://t.co/bu8Wv3YpRt — VALORANT Champions Tour (@ValorantEsports) November 19, 2021

Teams are representatives to nations of their origin. Hence, it is a matter of respect to shoulder the hopes and dreams of an entire region besides it.

Valorant fanbase is aching to see top teams fighting tooth to nail. But, the skill-cap will make a massive difference at this first of its kind event.

Group C

Group C is filled with masterminds in different teams. It will definitely be a clash of the titans. Gambit, Secret, Viking and Crazy Raccoon constitute the group.

Gambit may be the favourites. Yet, never discount any team on a good day. Gambit Esports has already shown their mettle by winning the Berlin masters.

It seems that Gambit might just sweep it all. But, any team is just a disaster away from elimination.

Group B

Sentinels, Furia, KRU and Liquid make up, what we feel will be the most exciting group. Sentinels, even though are the favourites, might feel some pressure from FURIA and KRU.

Eventually, let’s see how it all ends up. When the dust settles, whoever wins might actually go on to become the Valorant Champions 2021.

Group D

FullSense has never been tested on battlegrounds. Yet, they are deadly on paper. With Fnatic, Cloud9 and Vision Strikers, they make up a relatively high skill-cap group.

As a result, we are rooting for FullSense to reach knockout stages as group toppers.

Group A

ACEND, Envy, X10 CRIT and Keyd Stars make up Group D. Every team has something to prove in the Valorant Champions 2021.

But, ACEND is a favourite for a reason in this group. Also, the momentum is on their side.

Matchups are lookin’ spicy 🥵

Who’s winning on Day 1? #VALORANTChampions pic.twitter.com/HZCvRPo0x8 — VALORANT Champions Tour (@ValorantEsports) November 18, 2021

Wednesday, Dec 1

6 am PDT: Vision Strikers Vs Full Sense

PDT: Vs 9 am PDT: Team Vikings Vs Crazy Raccoon

PDT: Vs 12 pm PDT: Fnatic Vs Cloud 9 Blue

Thursday, Dec 2

6 am PDT: Gambit Vs Team Secret

PDT: Vs 9 am PDT: KRU Esports Vs Team Liquid

PDT: Vs 12 pm PDT: Sentinels Vs Furia

Friday, Dec 3

6 am PDT: Ascend Vs Keyd Stars

PDT: Vs 9 am PDT: Envy Vs X10 Esports

PDT: Vs 12 pm PDT: TBD

Saturday, Dec 4

6 am PDT: TBD

PDT: TBD 9 am PDT: TBD

PDT: TBD 12 pm PDT: TBD

Sunday, Dec 5

6 am PDT: TBD

PDT: TBD 9 am PDT: TBD

PDT: TBD 12 pm PDT: TBD

Monday, Dec 6

6 am PDT: TBD

PDT: TBD 9 am PDT: TBD

PDT: TBD 12 pm PDT: TBD

Tuesday, Dec 7

9 am PDT: TBD

PDT: TBD 12 pm PDT: TBD

To sum up, we sincerely hope that the best team may be crowned the Valorant Champions 2021. Hence, fingers crossed.

