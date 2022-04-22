NA VALORANT: NRG signs Ethan as replacement for Android

NRG have signed Ethan from 100 Thieves as a replacement for Android.

Ethan is one of the most experienced and recognized players in NA. He was on the veteran and experienced team of 100Thieves which was successful in the early days. But soon after the recent VCT 2022 NA Challengers, the 100 Thieves roster has undergone major changes. That left a lot of uncertainty amongst players of 100 Thieves and their position.

Now that 100 Thieves have announced a new roster, it excluded Ethan from the playing five. This left Ethan wide open for other organisations. Leading to NRG signing Ethan for their roster.

NRG Valorant is coming for the top spot in NA Welcome back @ethanarnold 😈 pic.twitter.com/hdG1RgkOLb — NRG (@NRGgg) April 21, 2022

NRG signs Ethan onto their VALORANT roster

NRG did not qualify for the VCT Master’s 2022 this season. They finished at the bottom of their group in the NA Stage 1 NA Challengers along with Rise. They had 1 win and 4 losses. This performance definitely indicated that NRG needs to make some changes.

Ethan has played CS:GO professionally for NRG itself in 2016. He was a wonderful addition to their roster back then. He then left NRG to join 100 Thieves to play VALORANT professionally. His previous teammate nitr0 recently switched from VALORANT to CS:GO but Ethan looks to continue playing VALORANT.

Ethan will be replacing Android on the NRG roster. This led to a very emotional farewell from Android with even Hazed talking about Android being benched.

Reaction from Android and Hazed

The timing of the roster move means that Android now has zero chnace of playing in the upcoming NA VCT event. Hazed tweeted showing compassion for Android and hoping the best for him.

Just wanted to say that I feel terrible about the timing of this roster move. It basically means that Brad has no chance to play in this VCT and nothing I can say will make that ok. Sorry and I hope for the best for him moving forward. ❤️ — NRG hazed (@hazedCS) April 22, 2022

Android tweeted showing amazing maturity about the roster change and hoped the best for his “W teammates”.

As for me, I will never give up my dream of becoming the player I know I can be. I will use this time to self-reflect, fix my mental blocks and come back to the scene. Appreciate all of you guys, see you soon. — NRG ANDROID (@ANDROIDfps) April 21, 2022