Knights Valorant Tournament Schedule: Teams, timings, and Schedule for Knights Monthly Circuit

Take a look at the Schedule and teams participating in the Knights Valorant Monthly Circuit tournament of 5000 USD.

The Knights Clan hosts a monthly Valorant tournament with every event having a prize pool of up to 5K USD. A lot of Tier 2 and 3 take part in the tournament. And sometimes Tier 1 teams also take part basically to gain experience with their new roster.

We got a chance to see some big names such as TSMFTX, 100 Thieves, and Faze Clan participating in the event. Most of these teams are trying to perfect their rosters before VCT Stage 2. These tournaments are what the community calls “Micky Mouse tournaments”.

Knights Valorant Tournament Schedule

We are currently in the playoffs stage with one day left for the matches to take place. Here is the Schedule for the same:

Quarterfinals

Match 1: Soniqs vs Faze Clan (21st 1:00 pm PDT | 22nd 1:30 AM IST)

Soniqs vs Faze Clan (21st 1:00 pm PDT | 22nd 1:30 AM IST) Match-2: TSM FTX vs TSM FTX Academy (21st 1:00 pm PDT | 22nd 1:30 AM IST)

TSM FTX vs TSM FTX Academy (21st 1:00 pm PDT | 22nd 1:30 AM IST) Match 3: Clanless vs Ghost Gaming (21st 1:00 pm PDT | 22nd 1:30 AM IST)

Clanless vs Ghost Gaming (21st 1:00 pm PDT | 22nd 1:30 AM IST) Match 4: 100 Thieves vs Knights (21st 1:00 pm PDT | 22nd 1:30 AM IST)

Semifinals

Match 5: Match 1 Winners vs Match 2 winners (21st 3:30 pm PDT | 22nd 4:00 AM IST)

Match 1 Winners vs Match 2 winners (21st 3:30 pm PDT | 22nd 4:00 AM IST) Match 6: Match 3 Winners vs Match 4 winners (21st 3:30 pm PDT | 22nd 4:00 AM IST)

Finals

Match 5 Winners vs Match 6 Winners (21st 6:00 pm PDT | 22nd 6:30 AM IST)

Where to Knights Monthly Tournament Live

You can watch the matches live on Knights’ official twitch channel. Or you can watch party some famous streamers such as Hiko and more.