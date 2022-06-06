NA VCT Group Stage Week 4 Standings and recap

Missed this week’s matches? Fret not, here is a quick recap of NA VCT Group Stage Week 4 and the current standings.

The second last week of our very own NA challengers has given us deeper insight into which teams are currently rocking the charts. And which ones need to improve. Even though we would love to see the fan-favorite teams dominate others, it’s exciting to see new teams doing the unexpected.

There are currently 12 teams present in the Group Stage, only 8 will make out to the playoffs. And out of those 8 teams, 2 will qualify for the Master 2 Copenhagen where they will play against international teams. But that’s a bit far, for now, let’s take a look at the standings for week 4.

NA VCT Week 4 Standings

Group A

Teams W L RF/RA “+/-“ 100 Thieves 3 1 94/63 31 Ghost Gaming 3 1 108/81 27 XSET 3 1 103/94 9 The Guard 1 3 90/115 -25 NRG Esports 1 3 69/101 -32 TSM 1 3 88/98 -10

Group A has been showing a consistent performance with 50% of the teams winning 75% of the matches and the remaining winning 25%. This week we got to see some amazing performances from ghost gaming in Ghost gaming vs TSM. We saw 100 Thieves put up their big boy pants and secure an easy dub in 100 Thieves vs NRG Esports. And finally, we saw XSET continue their winning streak in XSET vs The Guard, where they won with a score of 2:1.

Off this group, 3 teams have their seats reserved for playoffs which are 100 Thieves, Ghost Gaming, and XSET. The fourth slot will be filled by teams that win the coming week.

Group B

Teams W L RF/RA “+/-“ Evil Geniuses 3 1 111/90 21 Optic Gaming 3 1 114/95 19 Luminosity 3 1 102/100 2 Faze Clan 2 2 95/91 3 Cloud9 1 3 89/104 -15 Sentinels 0 4 90/121 -31

Group B has been fun and depressing to watch at the same time. OpTic was on its way to having a flawless qualification in the Group stage, but EG had different plans. As EG to everyone’s surprise defeated OpTic in a 2-1 fashion. This week was Sentinel’s last chance to try to make it to the playoffs, however, they weren’t able to secure a map against Faze. And Luminosity continues their insane performance by defeating C9 with a score of 2:0.

From this group, 3 teams have qualified for the playoffs: EG, Optic, and Luminosity. However, the last slot will be taken by Faze or C9 based on their performance in the next week’s matches.