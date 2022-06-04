Zekken delivers an insane ace against The Guard to secure a 2-1 win for XSET

Look at Zekken showing absolute domination against The Guard with an operator ace to help XSET secure their 2-1 dub.

We are currently in the NA VCT Challengers 2 Group Stage, where 6 teams in 2 groups go against each other to reserve their position in the playoffs. Out of the 6 teams in one group, the top 4 will move on to playoffs, whereas the remaining 2 will be on a 2 months break.

These are the final challengers for this year, hence giving teams a final chance to try to get more points to secure their position in Champions. However, the losing teams one team will chance have the chance to make it to champions, if they win the LCQ(Last Chance Qualifiers).

And during this rat race of who will qualify, we got to see an amazing performance from Zekken in XSET vs The Guard.

Also Read: Sentinels announce on Twitter that SEN SicK will be taking an extended leave due to “family matters”; SEN Rawkus to replace SicK for the remainder of Stage 2 challengers

Zekken and his insane operator Ace

Zachary “zekken” Patron is a 17-year-old professional VALORANT player from the United States of America who is currently playing for XSET. He has been a part of XSET since June 2021.

Let me set the scene for the above round. It was the last map of the Bo3, with XSET leading with a score of 12-11. This was mostly a do-or-die situation for both teams and one of the closest matches of the series. But it all got disrupted because of one person. There was no need for starting or anti-starting or trying to figure out the Guard’s play. All XSET had to do was let Zekken loose and let him do his magic.

And that he did, in a spectacular way I might add. Xset is currently leading their group with a score of 3-1 and has an 80% chance of qualifying for playoffs. However, the results will depend on the upcoming matches.

Also Read: Luminosity Gaming has announced they are leaving VALORANT

Upcoming matches

XSET has one more match left in this series which is against TSM on the 10th of June.

The Guard also has one more match left against NRG on 11th June and it is a must-win for them if they want to qualify for playoffs.