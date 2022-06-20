ESports

Teams that surprised everyone in Stage 2 of the North American Valorant Champions Tour

Valorant NA VCT Group Stage Week 3 Standings
Tanmaiy Reddy

Previous Article
Russell Westbrook led a savvy $63 million investment in digital banking platform ‘Varo’ by putting in millions of his own net worth
Next Article
"Max Verstappen knows what it's like to bounce in Copse"- Lewis Hamilton and Red Bull ace joke while talking about Silverstone circuit
E-Sports Latest News
Valorant NA VCT Group Stage Week 3 Standings
Teams that surprised everyone in Stage 2 of the North American Valorant Champions Tour

Here are some of the teams from the NA Valorant Champions Tour Challengers 2 which…