Teams that surprised everyone in Stage 2 of the North American Valorant Champions Tour

Here are some of the teams from the NA Valorant Champions Tour Challengers 2 which kept the community at the edge of their seats.

VCT Challengers 2 kicked off on April 28th when a total of 128 teams tried to get into the group stage. Out of which 12 teams succeeded to be among the best of the best. The teams were: OpTic Gaming, Faze Clan, Evil Geniuses, Luminosity, Cloud9, Sentinels, XSET, Ghost Gaming, 100 Thieves, NRG Esports, The Guard, and TSM.

The group Stage was a month-long event where the 12 teams were made into 2 groups of 6. And in each group, all the teams played matches in the round-robin format to get the top 4 from each group. Where the top 4 went on to play the playoffs.

Valorant Teams that surprised everyone

XSET

XSET has been performing really well in their past matches. Even though we expected them to play well, we certainly didn’t expect them to be this coordinated and dominating. They were on top of their group with 4 out of 5 wins in their books. And their performance seems to be continuing in the playoffs as well.

Ghost Gaming

Ghost Gaming has been fairly new to the Valorant competitive scene. But their performance on the group stage was mind-blowing. As they came a close second to XSET after a 4-1 win-to-lose ratio. However, they weren’t able to play well in the playoffs and decided to give sentinels a chance by losing all their matches.

Evil Geniuses

Evil Geniuses is a reputed organization, but we didn’t see thins pop off in the Valorant competitive scene till now. They were one of the dominating forces in Group 2, where they took down the Giants themselves, Optic Gaming. However, they also weren’t able to perform in the playoffs.

The Guard

The Guard has been one of those teams showing absolute disappointment in the faces of their fans. Even though the guard just destroyed Stage 1, they weren’t able to secure anything after that. And they currently stand second to last after TSM in their group.

Sentinels

Sentinels, there is no need for an introduction or give a brief of the into. They went from being the best team in NA to now being one of the worst, with having a 0-5 run in their group stage. But to be honest they have gone through a series of bad luck. But now thanks to Ghost, they have one last chance in LCQ. Lets see how they perform in that.

