‘NA Valorant is getting better’ : Former Team Liquid’s coach Sliggy comments on NA scene

Sliggy, the former Team Liquid coach commented on the pro play scene in NA in his recent Twitch stream.

We can see that a lot has changed since the first tournament of VALORANT. It becomes easier to contrast as we stand amidst VCT Challengers NA Stage 2. Sliggy brought this to light in his recent Twitch Stream.

Sliggy’s Stream

Sliggy straight off mentions that in the first year he saw “so much of the NA stuff” and saw “nothing good.” Last year Sentinels dominated almost all NA games and there were just 2 or 3 Tier 1 teams from NA.

Sliggy further mentions that in the past six months he’s seeing a lot of good stuff from NA teams. “They’re just putting in so much time, it’s so much better.” He appreciates teams for hiring coaches doing the “support staff” and getting their combos on point.

TGRD’s Influence

In Sliggy’s stream, a viewer mentions “The guard literally saved NA”. Sliggy in approval says “It all kinda changed when they started this year, there were like 3 tier 1 NA teams, now there’s so many.” The team came out of the lower end of tier 2 teams and stood as a powerhouse by the end of Masters Reykjavík.

After The Guard’s arrival, many other teams have made it to Tier 1. It’s almost like they’ve pushed other teams to play better, use better strategies and hire coaches.

A while ago even Tenz in one of his streams had regarded TGRD as the best team in NA. “They are the best team in terms of working together really, really well. They are kind of like NA’s version of Gambit Esports” said Tenz.

