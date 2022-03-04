NA VCT: Week 5 is reportedly set to be played with the latest Valorant Patch 4.04

The fifth week of the 2022 North American VALORANT Champions Tour will be played on Patch 4.04. According to a report by Upcomer and a tweet from NRG coach Josh “JoshRT” Lee.

With Week 4 in full action, Week 5 is going to be even more exciting and hype. Up till now many of the NA VCT viewers were used to certain metals and agent compositions on certain maps. But with the latest Patch 4.04, the game dynamics have completely changed.

Week five of the NA VCT Challengers One will begin on March 11. The latest round of matches will be played on the old patch, prior to the changes. The newest patch includes all of the changes to Icebox and controller agents in VALORANT. Some of the most underplayed agents in competitive play—Omen, and Brimstone—were significantly buffed to make them viable at the highest level.

How will the latest Patch affect competitive play?

Astra, who has been considered one of the most oppressive agents in competitive VALORANTsince her release, has been nerfed. The cooldown for receiving stars, which are typically used for retakes or executes after rotating, has been increased. Her maximum number of stars has also been reduced from five to four, Riot Games revealed on March 1.

Viper’s Fuel will drain a lot faster when both her Poison Cloud and Toxic Screen are used at the same time, too.

The biggest change of the patch is to Yoru, one of the least popular duelist agents in competitive VALORANT. He’s been reworked in this patch, receiving tweaks to his Fakeout, which acts as a clone and a flash combined. Yoru’s ultimate, Dimensional Drift, has also been changed. Yoru will no longer be revealed by enemies and he can cast all of his other abilities during the cast time.

Player reactions to Latest Valorant Patch 4.04

Some players agree with the new balance in the Controller class. Whereas some are absolutely baffled. Unnecessary changes to Viper and major debuffs to Astra completely change the dynamics. Yet, the general consensus seems that it is a good update. FPS Shooters like VALORANT require constant tweaking and changes like Overwatch and LoL to make the competitive scene interesting.