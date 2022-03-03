Team Ace bundle leaked in VALORANT

VALORANT leakers have shown off a preview of a new Team Ace bundle, which could introduce five new agent-themed skins and player cards.

Patch 4.04 dropped yesterday, giving fans tons of new content to enjoy. In the update, several agents were adjusted and Icebox received a substantial overhaul. But the new patch also gave data miners new code to dig through, revealing an upcoming skin bundle.

The new patch seems to be doing well with the players. With mostly positive reviews coming in from players. The Yoru rework, Icebox changes and Controllers being balanced are the main updates with this patch. Some bugs have also come along with the new patch.

Also read: Yoru seems to be the best agent to meme players in-game after his rework and some tips to counter him

New Team Ace Valorant Bundle

A new Team Ace bundle is likely coming soon, according to the ValorLeaks Twitter account. The bundle will reportedly include new skins for the Operator, Vandal, Phantom, Frenzy, and Judge. Each skin is based on a specific agent and the design of each skin reflects their personality and traits. The bundle also includes five new player cards that show the five agents in black and white and neon colors.

The Operator is Jett-themed and features a portrait of the character on the side with a light blue color scheme. Phoenix is on the Phantom, while Reyna is on the Vandal. Yoru players can complete their loadout with the new Yoru-themed Frenzy, and Raze players can take the fight to the enemy with her new Judge skin. The bundle also includes a unique gun buddy and what appears to be sprayed.

Also read: Valorant Controller changes: All Astra, Brimstone, Omen, Viper changes and how it is going to change the competitive scene

Cost and Possible release date

The new skin line is a Deluxe tier and each skin will cost 1,275 VP, according to VALORANT data miner floxay. This new bundle reportedly doesn’t include a melee skin but does contain multiple player cards and a gun buddy, so it’s unclear how much it will cost.

Riot Games has not officially revealed the new bundle, but fans will likely learn more about the new skins soon.