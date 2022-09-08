New Valorant Skin Bundles “Kohaku & Matsuba”: Release date, Prices, Variants and more

Take a look at the new Valorant Skin bundle hitting the valorant stores near us, Kohaku & Matsuba with its prices and release time.

With Riot releasing some of the most iconic skinsets in the past few patches, it’s time they took a small breather. And bring back some basic but elegant skin lines our way. This is why they choose to go with the Kohaku and Matsuba, where Kohaku means amber in Japanese and Matsuba is a red koi with a black ‘pine-cone’ pattern in the scales along the back.

This is the second collection from Riot when they are honoring a culture’s heritage, with the first being Nunca Olvidados.

Out of the pond and into your collection—catch the Kohaku & Matsuba bundle—available tomorrow in your shop.

Kohaku & Matsuba

This will be the latest collection coming out in a day’s time. It has a pretty unique build, with Aka Matsuba swimming in clear blue water. It has 2 variants, termed Base and Dark. And as the name state base is white background and the Dark is a black background.

The collection consists of the following:

Melee (Equilibrium)

Classic

Judge

Phantom

Operator

This bundle doesn’t have variants or a finisher, but there might be an animation level. The price of the Bundle is 5100 Valorant points, with each weapon skin individually costing 1275 VP and the melee costing 2550 VP.

Release Date and Time

This new collection will be available to purchase and use at the following time for each region

North America: 8th Sept 1:00 PM PST

8th Sept 1:00 PM PST Europe: 8th Sept 3:00 PM CST

8th Sept 3:00 PM CST Southeast Asia: 9th Sept 2:30 AM IST

All the above timings are the pre-defined default timing, however, if Riot faces any errors or exceptions while releasing the update, these timings could change. But that seems unlikely.

P.S. don’t worry, this skin set will not replace the Champions collection, they will be available side-by-side.