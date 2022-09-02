"No Way...... Not like this!": Valorant Twitter reacts to OpTic Crashies hilarious Ace against Boom Esports

OpTic Crashies turns up big with one of the most luckiest and hilarious Aces in the Valorant competitive scene against Boom in Champions.

Since the beginning of this VCT season, only one team has been mostly consistent, in a manner of speaking. Which is OpTic gaming from the NA region, the Green Kings of the world. But what is their secret to success, I don’t think anyone knows.

They were the NA runner-ups for Challengers 1, Winners of Masters 1, runner-ups for Challengers 2, and top 3 for Masters 2, and currently having an amazing time in Champions. And why wouldn’t they when they are getting to win rounds like this in an official competitive matchup?

The best ACE of my CAREER!!!!! 😂😂 https://t.co/0fWUDc2ToT — OpTic crashies (@Crashies) September 1, 2022

Valornat Twitter on OpTic Crashies insane clip

And this clip has had some of the most entertaining and funny reactions on Twitter, along with a cheeky smile from crashies during his Ace. This seems to be the perfect example of getting served on a silver platter.

Get on the rope they said… it’ll be fun they said… https://t.co/ioW6g5p4q4 — VALORANT (@PlayVALORANT) September 1, 2022

HE WAS SMILING AS HE DID IT 💀 pic.twitter.com/lZyGUAfnI3 — VALORANT Champions Tour NA (@valesports_na) September 1, 2022

Upcoming Optic Matches

With the first match in the bag, OpTic is to play the winner’s matchup for Group B against Loud. This match will determine if OpTic will qualify for playoffs or if will they dial down to the lower bracket.