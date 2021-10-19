Nunca Olvidados : Valorant’s New skin bundle and its prices

Valorant’s new and upcoming skin bundle named “Nunca Olvidados” leaked along with its prices and release date.

Valorant’s “Nunca Olvidados” or “Never Forgotten” is the new skin bundle. Made to honour and celebrate the Mexican holiday Día de Muertos aka “Day of the Dead”.

People of Mexico celebrate the Day of the Dead on the 1st and 2nd of November. Where family and friends gather around to pay their respects and remember the ones they lost. The holiday was beautifully illustrated in Walt Disney’s COCO.

Nunca Olvidados bundle

The bundle is designed with absolute mastery and represents the Mexican Holiday beautifully. It hosts a bright and vibrant colour scheme, consisting of red, purple orange blue.

With this skin collection, Seam Marino the Associate Art Director for valorant captured the essence of the festival in a beautiful manner. Traditions connected with the holiday include honouring the deceased using Calaveras and Aztec marigold flowers known as cempazúchitl. It has been beautifully represented in the skin.

The weapons included in the bundle are:

Frenzy

Ares

Bulldog

Vandal

Melee tool/Animation

Based on the beautiful holiday, the bundle also hosts two variants based on the time of day. The Daylighting variant is vibrant and colourful whereas the NightLightning variant has a beautiful yet dark colour scheme.

Both the Melee and Weapon skins within the Nunca Olvidados Bundle will change depending on the lighting of the area you are within. | #VALORANT pic.twitter.com/tuJNa8xP07 — Mike – Valorant Leaks & Info (@ValorLeaks) October 19, 2021

Bundle Prices

The cost is the whole bundle is 5100 VP(valorant points) or around 55 US dollars. The individual prices of the guns are:

Frenzy – 1275 VP

Ares – 1275 VP

Bulldog – 1275 VP

Vandal – 1275 VP

Melee – 2550 VP

After the release of Iconic collections such as Zedd’s Spectrom (10,700 VP), RGX 11Z Pro (8700 VP), and the Ruination (8700 VP), Riot wanted to add a simple but unique collection with meaning and heritage. The thought became brainchild of Nunca Olvidados.

The bundle will release on 20th October at 2:00 pm PT for NA or on 21st October at 2:30 AM IST for SEA.