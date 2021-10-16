Deadeye: Valorant teases its new agent in Valorant South America LCQ

Riot Games gives a sneak-peek on their new agent “Agent 17” AKA Deadeye in their South America LCQ trailer.

Riot Game’s 5 person shooter “Valorant” is on the verge to become one of the best FPS games. Valorant houses a wide variety of agents, with each agent having a unique set of abilities.

Valorant currently has 16 agents in-game. Kay/O was being recently added to the game at the start of Episode 3. Riot has in fact been teasing us with bits and snippets of their next agent, Agent 17 in some of their trailers.

Also Read: When is Valorant Patch 3.08 releasing: What to expect with the new Valorant Patch 3.08 coming soon?

Teasers for the Valorant Deadeye

The name for Agent 17 is “Deadeye” according to leaks posted by Phloxy. It might be the agent’s codename. His in-game name could change at the time of release. Valorant showed their first look for Deadeye in the “One Year Anthem” youtube video on 21st June 2021.

And during the Valorant South-America LCQ, Riot Games released their second sneak-peek on their new Agent “Deadeye”. This trailer shows an image of Deadeye while Cypher is falling through space.

Also Read: “Valorant NA LCQ temporarily postponed for 12 days”: Version1’s Director of Esports comments on VCT NA LCQ being delayed

Deadeye’s Release Date and His Role In Valorant

Deadeye’s abilities and roles are yet to be released. But according to the article “State of the Agents” written by JOHN GOSCICKI, Valorant’s Character Producer, Deadeye’s role is gonna be that of a Sentinel.