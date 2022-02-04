ESports

Oceyana gets Banned from Twitch for using racial and homophobic slurs while streaming live on Twitch

Oceyana gets Banned from Twitch for using racial and homophobic slurs while streaming live on Twitch
Tanmaiy Reddy

Previous Article
"Are you serious?"- Lewis Hamilton shocked as Graham Norton asks him to spray Champagne on him
Next Article
"You couldn't fool the Celtics fans, they have a sense of basketball history and high basketball IQs": Kevin Garnett reveals taking inspiration from Larry Bird when he decided to don a Celtics jersey
E-Sports Latest News
Oceyana gets Banned from Twitch for using racial and homophobic slurs while streaming live on Twitch
Oceyana gets Banned from Twitch for using racial and homophobic slurs while streaming live on Twitch

Oceyana gets a one-month ban from twitch for repetitively using homophobic slurs which she was…