Oceyana gets Banned from Twitch for using racial and homophobic slurs while streaming live on Twitch

Oceyana gets a one-month ban from twitch for repetitively using homophobic slurs which she was live on Twitch.

Even though Valorant is one of the most played FPS games. It has the same problems as every other game, the people. Don’t get me wrong most of the players are good but a small percentage of people are the ones making a ruckus.

Somehow going online bullying people, or using racial or homophobic slurs seems like fun to them. But it should in no way be encouraged or allowed to take place. Calling people names or abusing them is in no way ethically correct.

And a member of these braindead people is Oceyana, a Valorant Twitch streamer.

Oceyana live on twitch

Oceyana was live playing valorant rank with friends. And they lost a match, which to be honest happens a lot. But it doesn’t give you the right to do what she did. While live on stream she somehow managed to use both the N-word and the F word.

One of the friends with who she was queuing said “Let’s try to get a game where we don’t get f**gots in.”. At this point her being a streamer and a human being should have corrected him. However, that was not the case and she replied saying “If we do get f**gots, I’m going to dodge. I’m just going to dodge.”

Using slurs to disrespect any and all type of people is wrong in every single way, and for that reason, she got a 1-month ban from Twitch.

And you may think that this would make her think straight. But to everyone’s surprise no it did not. She then when on Instagram to continue her propaganda.

Oceyana’s response for getting a 1-month ban on Twitch. pic.twitter.com/rrYWQhoeui — Esports News (@Esports58117345) February 4, 2022

Hope she gets a bigger ban than this based on her behavior.

