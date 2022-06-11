ESports

“Our matchmaker does not try to single out a high-skill player”: Riot Dev gives insight about Valorant matchmaking

"Our matchmaker does not try to single out a high-skill player": Riot Dev gives insight about Valorant matchmaking
Tanmaiy Reddy

Previous Article
"India will definitely bounce back": Wayne Parnell wants South Africa to be vary of quality Indian team in Cuttack T20I
Next Article
"It could have been so much more" - CM Punk reflects on his 'wasted' time in WWE
E-Sports Latest News
"Our matchmaker does not try to single out a high-skill player": Riot Dev gives insight about Valorant matchmaking
“Our matchmaker does not try to single out a high-skill player”: Riot Dev gives insight about Valorant matchmaking

Here is how Valorant matchmaking works in-game, i.e. how Valorant decides who you should play…