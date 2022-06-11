“Our matchmaker does not try to single out a high-skill player”: Riot Dev gives insight about Valorant matchmaking

Here is how Valorant matchmaking works in-game, i.e. how Valorant decides who you should play against in a match.

Valorant has been in the Esports industry for more than 2 years now. And it has been growing in popularity ever since its release. One of the most famous game modes in Valornat is the rank/Competitive mode. Where we play against players of our level.

Even though we feel that we are playing against a bigger-rank player occasionally. We can say that Valorant rank matchmaking is mostly accurate. And that it definitely helps us to improve our gameplay by pushing our boundaries. So let’s see how matching works.

Valorant Matchmaking

Valorant’s Senior Competitive designer Evr Moar, took to Twitter to inform the public on how the Valorant making system works. And as you might have assumed, it mostly works on each player’s MMR.

Ranked Fact Friday! Our matchmaker does not try to single out a high-skill player. We get the player/group that was in queue the longest, look at their MMR and grab all players near them in MMR. We test team combinations and choose the fairest! — EvrMoar (@RiotEvrMoar) June 10, 2022

To sum up, the matchmaker will view individual MMR and try to find a player with MMR close to theirs. At the same time maintaining a close enough combined MMR of the team.

After we try to make matches for the top groups/players that were waiting the longest, it starts over again from the top and tries to make a match again with the longest group in queue! — EvrMoar (@RiotEvrMoar) June 10, 2022

So, the process starts with comparing your elo with the players who have been in the queue the longest. And match the MMR as they go along the way. And this process repeats till they find a good match for us.

