Valorant bans Split from Competitive Queue due to a Jett/Raze Hack: Watch how players were exploiting bug before the ban

Valorant’s most infamously famous map, Split gets banned from competitive queue thanks to a game-breaking Jett/Raze exploit.

Even though Riot is really careful about hackers, one thing which no one can control are bugs. Over the past few years, we have seen some of the most game-breaking bugs in-game from time to time. However, Valorant always gets on top of it as soon as they get even a whiff of something shady going on.

Most of the bugs are found in one of two ways. Either the player was actively searching for a bug and got lucky or the player ascendingly stumbled on to it. We don’t know how today’s bug originated, but it sure forced Valorant to ban their map from the comp queue.

Split is temporarily out of the Competitive queue while we work to fix a map exploit. You’ll hear from us as soon as it returns. — VALORANT (@PlayVALORANT) June 8, 2022

Split Exploit

Split has been one of the og maps in Valornat since its release and has seen a mixed set of emotions. Which led to many changes and remakes, but it still stands on the neutral grounds in the community.

But seems like it is gaining popularity now, as the community finds an amazing bug on A heaven. Where Raze or Jett can sachel or updraft to a small platform to gain the best vantage point to kill people.

i want my gun buddy https://t.co/UGsRXWBy0m — FoxyVAL (@FoxyyVAL) June 8, 2022

This angle seems so overpowered and to be honest it’s surprising to hear that no now found it till today. But sadly Split is banned on the Competitive queue, so you won’t be able to try it out there. However, you can get a chance to do it yourself either on an unrated? spike rush match, or in customs.

When will it go back live?

Riot didn’t give a fixed time as to when the issue will be resolved and we can see Split in comp games. But based on previous patches, it will usually take about 2-4 hours depending on the depth of the bug, which only Riot knows, so hands crossed.