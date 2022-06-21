Valorant 5.01 Patch Release date: All changes, Agent & Map updates, and all leaks coming in Valorant Episode 5 Act 1

Take a look at all the updates, maps, skins, and changes coming to Valorant in the Patch 5.01 aka Valorant Episode 5 Act 1.

Riot has been one of the only Game orgs that have been actively listening to the community. Due to this, we have seen some massive updates and changes over the years. And with the current act and Episode coming to a close in a few days, here are all the updates coming to Episode 5.

We already took a look at some previously leaked updates, but here is a summary of all the upcoming updates. Hope these updates stand up to our expectations and swipe us off of our feet like Valorant always does.

Valorant 5.01 Patch Leaks

New Map: Pearl

Join us for Dia do Santuário–a celebration of PEARL: The wonder beneath the waves.

Pearl is the new map joining us in the upcoming act. It is a beautiful place set in Lisbon, Portugal, and that it might be situated under the sea in a dome.

New Rank: Ascendant

NEW RANK ASCENDANT FOR EP5 – Above Diamond, below Immortal!

– All players under Ascendant will be pushed up

– Immortal will be harder to achieve, leading to fewer leaderboard/Immortal players

– Highest placement is now Ascendant 1 pic.twitter.com/vvfGYVW5bE — EvrMoar (@RiotEvrMoar) June 16, 2022

At the beginning of next Epiosde’s first Act, we will be introduced to a new rank, Ascendant. This rank will go between Diamond and Immortal. This rank is being added to kind of balance out the current standings of players and help them climb a little faster.

New Collection: Prelude to Chaos

New Bundle: Prelude to Chaos

The collection will have the following:

Melee – 2 levels – 3 additional variants

Vandal – 3 levels – 3 additional variants

Operator- 3 levels – 3 additional variants

Stinger- 3 levels – 3 additional variants

Shorty- 3 levels – 3 additional variants

Gunbuddy & Spray

The price of the bundle will most probably be 2175 VP per gun, 4350 VP for melee, and an overall 8700 VP bundle.

Split out of rotation

Because of the new map addition coming next act, Riot decided to take the rotation tactic. In this Valorant will either keep a map vaulted/ out of the rotation for an act or for an Episode. And then another map will take its place. And for the upcoming act Riot is going to vault Split out of the rotation.

Rank Reset

As usual with a new episode, comes a new Rank reset. This is where riot will drop us down to 3 or 4 ranks lower than our last rank to make people work more. But Riot devs did mention that this time ranks reset will not be that harsh.

Valorant Episode 5 Act 1 Realease Date

Episode 5 Act 1 will go live on the following dates and times for each region:

North America: 22nd June 06:00 AM PST

22nd June 06:00 AM PST Europe: 22nd June 03:00 PM CST

22nd June 03:00 PM CST Southeast Asia: 23rd June 03:00 AM IST

All the above timings are the pre-defined default timing, however, if Riot faces any errors or exceptions while releasing the update, these timings could change. But that seems unlikely.