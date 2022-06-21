ESports

Valorant 5.01 Patch Release date: All changes, Agent & Map updates, and all leaks coming in Valorant Episode 5 Act 1

Valorant 5.01 Patch Release date: All changes, Agent & Map updates, and all leaks coming in Valorant Episode 5 Act 1
Tanmaiy Reddy

Previous Article
"I can’t see that those two not making it to the World Cup": Graeme Smith believes Hardik Pandya and Dinesh Karthik are undroppable from India's T20 World Cup squad
Next Article
NBA2k servers are down and Twitter is going into a frantic meltdown!
E-Sports Latest News
Valorant 5.01 Patch Release date: All changes, Agent & Map updates, and all leaks coming in Valorant Episode 5 Act 1
Valorant 5.01 Patch Release date: All changes, Agent & Map updates, and all leaks coming in Valorant Episode 5 Act 1

Take a look at all the updates, maps, skins, and changes coming to Valorant in…