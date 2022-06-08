Skrossi Valorant settings: Gear, Mouse Sensitivity, Crosshair, Key binds, Graphics, Video Settings

Take a look at the in-game Valorant settings and gear for Global Esport’s most impactive and scary player, Skrossi.

Ganesh ‘SK Rossi’ Gangadhar has become the most famous Valortant player coming out of the Indian competitive scene. He has become the best and most impressive oper, where people are even scared to peek at him.

I will do whatever it takes to be one of the best out there in Valorant no matter what and I’m confident I will — skrossi (@skrossigg) November 10, 2021

SK Rossi currently plays for Global Esports, where he currently led his team to win the Second APAC LAN event. Skrossi is also currently holding the record for the highest number of first bloods in Valorant. Apart from playing competitive rossi also streams live on his Youtube channel, where he currently has 123K subscribers.

Also Read: Xenohunter Valorant Skin Bundle: Prices, Variants, Animations, and release date and time

Skrossi’s Gear

Monitor: BenQ ZOWIE XL2740 240hz

BenQ ZOWIE XL2740 240hz Keyboard: Razer Huntsman Elite

Razer Huntsman Elite Mouse: ZOWIE EC2-A White

ZOWIE EC2-A White Mousepad: Zowie P-Sr Mousepad

Zowie P-Sr Mousepad Headset: LogitechG proX

LogitechG proX Graphics Card: Nvidia RTX 3080

Skrossi Valorant in-game Settings

Skrossi Mouse settings

Mouse DPI – 800

800 In-game Sensitivity – 0.42

0.42 eDPI – 336

336 Scoped Sensitivity – 1

1 Polling Rate – 1000

Skrossi’s Valorant Crosshair settings

Crosshair Color: Red

Red Center-Dot: Off

Off Outlines: Off

Off Inner Lines: On InnerLine Opacity: 1 Inner Line Length: 3 Inner Line Thickness: 2 InnerLine offset: 2

On Outer Lines: Off

Also Read: Valorant 4.11 Patch notes: Clutch Mute, bug fixes, and more

Skrossi Valorant Keybinds

Walk: L-Shift

Crouch: L-Ctrl

Jump: Mouse Wheel Down

Use Object: E

Primary Weapon: 1

Secondary Weapon: 2

Melee Weapon: 3

Equip Spike: 4

Ability 1: C

Use Ability 2: V

Ability 3: E

Use Ultimate Ability: X

Skrossi’s Video Settings

General Display – Fullscreen Resolution – 1920 x 1080 Frame Rate Limit – Unlocked

Graphics Settings Multithreaded Rendering: On Material Quality – Low Texture Quality – Low Detail Quality – Low UI Quality – Medium Vignette – off VSync – Off Anti-Aliasing – None Anisotropic Filtering – 1x Improve Clarity – On Bloom – Off Distortion – Off Cast Shadows – Off



Also Read: Sentinels: What happened to the supposedly “best team” in North America VALORANT?

He has been growing in popularity because of his insane skills and amazing playstyle. And at the same time, he has been helping out his viewers improve their own performance on stream. So don’t forget to check him out live. And also help him reach 200k.