Riot releases the Locations for the upcoming VCT Masters and Champions

With the Stage 2 Challengers coming to an end soon, Riot has released the city’s hosting the VCT Masters and VCT Champions.

VCT or better know as Valorant Champions Tour is the official Valorant Tournament by Riot. Which began a year ago during covid years. The format of the tournament mainly consists of 3 stages. Through which teams from across the world fight for a spot in the final and most prestigious event for the year, VCT Champions.

Through Stage 1 and Stage 2, teams compete to earn VCT points which secures their spot on champions. And the final consists of the LCQ or the Last Chance Qualifiers, which gives one team from each region a final shot at Champions. As for this season, let’s take a look at which exotic locations will we be visiting.

Vay amk ne kadar sansliyiz ❤️ Istanbul for Champions, so hype 🇹🇷 https://t.co/s5O6Di5SSn — tarik (@tarik) May 13, 2022

Also Read: VALORANT community goes crazy over the TikTok video of a player sitting on a cell tower for better ping

VCT locations

VCT Masters Copenhagen

Copenhagen is the capital and largest city of Denmark, on the east coast of the country. According to several specialized sources, the city has a population of approximately 1.3 million inhabitants. Copenhagen is the administrative, cultural and commercial center of Denmark. The city is one of the most important tourist attractions all over the world, particularly in Europe. This is why Riot is choosing Copenhagen as the destination for VCT Masters 2.

Also Read: “3rd OT and Tenz ends it with a wallbang”: Valorant Twitter reacts to Sentinel Tenz’s insane clutch against LG to push the series to map 3

VCT Champions Istanbul

Istanbul has for a long time, been the heart and soul of Turkey. Boasting more than 14 million official residents, the city is the only one in the world that spans two continents; Europe and Asia. I love Istanbul and admit to a major addiction to this characteristic destination. In 2014, it beat the likes of Rome and Milan to become a top city-break destination of the world.

Which makes it one of the best locations to host the most auspicious event for the year.