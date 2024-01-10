Unlike last year, VCT 2024 will have two different Masters events. The first will be the Masters Madrid in EMEA and the second will be the Masters Shanghai in China. The format for both events will be slightly different from last year as Riot keeps changing and fine-tuning the system. With that being said, fans are still excited to know more about the VCT Masters Madrid including the format, dates of the playoffs, and other details.

VCT Masters Madrid: Schedule, Format, Teams and More

VCT Masters events are the stepping stones to Valorant Champions. First of all, the team that wins these events is granted automatic entry into the Champions playoffs. On top of it, each Masters event is home to world-class Valorant gameplay with high-octane action, tons of clutch moments, and individual plays that boggle that mind. That is why, Valorant fans cannot afford to miss out on these events.

Although, we still do not have a concrete idea of what exactly the event will feature as Riot themselves are deciding on it, we do have confirmation about the Stream, Venue, Schedule, Format, and the number of teams that will participate from each region.

Venue

The arena where the event will take place is the Madrid Arena in Madrid, Spain which holds a capacity of 10,000-12,000 people at once. The WTA tours and the 2021 Davis Cup were held in this arena so it is no stranger to no big events. Plus, the Swiss Stage and the Playoffs will be held in this arena.

Schedule and Format

We also have a rough idea about the schedule of the event and the format itself. The tournament will begin on the 12th of March and end on the 24th. On these days, we are going to have both the Swiss Stage and the Playoffs. The Swiss Stage itself will last for 5 days and then the playoffs, featuring Upper and Lower Bracket matches, will begin.

The Swiss Stage Begins on the 12th and ends on the 18th while the Playoffs begin on the 21st and conclude with the finals on the 24th. Here is a detailed rundown of the whole event schedule.

March 14: Swiss Stages

Swiss Stages March 15: Swiss Stages

Swiss Stages March 16: Swiss Stages

Swiss Stages March 17: Swiss Stages

Swiss Stages March 18: Swiss Stages

Swiss Stages March 19-20: No Matches

No Matches March 21: Bracket Stages

Bracket Stages March 22: UB Finals and LB Semifinals

UB Finals and LB Semifinals March 23: LB Finals

LB Finals March 24: Grand Finals

All matches in this event will be Best of Three while the Lower Bracket Finals and the Grand Finals will be Best of Five.

Teams

Firstly, the Kickoff tournaments for 4 Major Regions which are the Americas, Pacific, EMEA, and China are going to start in February. The top two teams from these tournaments are going to make it to Masters Madrid. That is why, Masters Madrid will have only eight total team slots with two teams per region.

Dates for Each Kickoff Event

Americas – Feb 16

– Feb 16 Pacific – Feb 17

– Feb 17 EMEA – Feb 20

– Feb 20 China – Feb 22

Once the knockouts end, we will have our qualified teams for Masters Madrid.

Stream Details

As usual, Masters Madrid will be streamed for free on Twitch and YouTube. The stream will is scheduled to be broadcast on the Valorant Esports Twitch and YouTube Channel. From what we can tell, the broadcast will begin on the designated days at 4 p.m. GMT, more or less.

Ticket Booking Details

For the people who live in Madrid or want to attend the event physically, tickets will go on sale on January 12th on Ticketmaster. Since the entire tournament takes place in the Madrid Arena, the tickets for the Swiss Stages are much cheaper than the ones for the Playoffs. Here is the rundown for each day.

March 14th, 18th and 21st Tier 1: €36.30



March 15th, 16th, 17th Tier 1: €48.40 Tier 2: €36.30 Limited View: €24.20

Finals Stage: Match 22, 23, 24 Premium Tier: €84.70 Tier 1: €76.53 Tier 2: €62.62 Tier 3: €48.70 Limited View: €34.78



That is everything we know so far about the Masters Madrid event. Masters Shanghai is going to follow up on this event and is scheduled for May.