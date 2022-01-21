Sentinel Zomb’s Valorant settings: Gear, Mouse Sensitivity, Crosshair, Keybinds, Graphics, Video Settings.

Take a look at the Sentinel Zomb’s Valorant Settings, the most impressive controller player and the clutch master for Sentinels.
Jared “zombs” Gitlin is a 24-year-old Professional Valorant player for the Sentinels. Where he mostly prefers to play the agents Astra or Viper depending on the map. But before starting his career in Valorant, he had quite an interesting Esports journey.
He initially started in Overwatch where he played for teams such as Faze clan, Simplicity, and Skyfoxes. However, he made his move to Apex Legends after some time in overwatch. That is when he joined Sentinels and has been representing them since then.
Zombs has been in some insane clutch rounds in the VCT 2021 and other tournaments. And his gameplay inspired people to make a whole nation on him named “ZombsNation“.
Sentinel Zomb’s Gear
Monitor: BENQ XL2540
Keyboard: LOGITECH G PRO X SUPERLIGHT
Mouse: LOGITECH G640
Mousepad: DUCKY ONE 2 MINI
Headset: SENNHEISER GAME ONE
Sentinel Zomb’s Valorant in-game Settings
Zomb’s Mouse settings
- Mouse DPI – 400
- In-game Sensitivity – 0.54
- eDPI – 216
- Scoped Sensitivity – 1
- Polling Rate – 1000
Zomb’s Valorant Crosshair settings
- Crosshair Color: White
- Center Dot: Off
- Outlines: Off
- Inner Lines: On
- InnerLine Opacity: 1
- Inner Line Length: 3
- Inner Line Thickness: 2
- InnerLine offset: 2
- Outer Lines: Off
Zomb’s Valorant Keybinds
- Walk: L-shift
- Crouch: L-ctrl
- Jump: Wheel Down
- Use Object: F
- Primary Weapon: 1
- Secondary Weapon: Mouse 2
- Melee Weapon: Mouse 3
- Equip Spike: 4
- Ability 1: E
- Use Ability 2: Q
- Ability 3: C
- Use Ultimate Ability: X
Sentinel Zomb’s Video Settings
- General
- Display – Fullscreen
- Resolution – 1280 x 920
- Frame Rate Limit – Unlocked
- Graphics Settings
- Material Quality – Low
- Texture Quality – Low
- Detail Quality – Low
- UI Quality – Low
- Vignette – Off
- VSync – Off
- Anti-Aliasing – None
- Anisotropic Filtering – 1x
- Improve Clarity – Off
- Bloom – Off
- Distortion – Off
- Cast Shadows – Off
Zombs doesn’t stream much on his twitch channel, but whenever he does it is always a fun stream to watch. Apart from his gameplay, Zombs is also famous for one more thing, which is his craze for Watches specifically, Rolexes. The craze which he then transferred to the remaining players of Sentinels.