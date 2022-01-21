Sentinel Zomb’s Valorant settings: Gear, Mouse Sensitivity, Crosshair, Keybinds, Graphics, Video Settings.

Take a look at the Sentinel Zomb’s Valorant Settings, the most impressive controller player and the clutch master for Sentinels.

Jared “zombs” Gitlin is a 24-year-old Professional Valorant player for the Sentinels. Where he mostly prefers to play the agents Astra or Viper depending on the map. But before starting his career in Valorant, he had quite an interesting Esports journey.

He initially started in Overwatch where he played for teams such as Faze clan, Simplicity, and Skyfoxes. However, he made his move to Apex Legends after some time in overwatch. That is when he joined Sentinels and has been representing them since then.

Zombs has been in some insane clutch rounds in the VCT 2021 and other tournaments. And his gameplay inspired people to make a whole nation on him named “ZombsNation“.



Sentinel Zomb’s Gear

Monitor: BENQ XL2540

Keyboard: LOGITECH G PRO X SUPERLIGHT

Mouse: LOGITECH G640

Mousepad: DUCKY ONE 2 MINI

Headset: SENNHEISER GAME ONE

Sentinel Zomb’s Valorant in-game Settings

Zomb’s Mouse settings

Mouse DPI – 400

400 In-game Sensitivity – 0.54

0.54 eDPI – 216

216 Scoped Sensitivity – 1

1 Polling Rate – 1000

Zomb’s Valorant Crosshair settings

Crosshair Color: White

White Center Dot: Off

Off Outlines: Off

Off Inner Lines: On InnerLine Opacity: 1 Inner Line Length: 3 Inner Line Thickness: 2 InnerLine offset: 2

On Outer Lines: Off

Zomb’s Valorant Keybinds

Walk: L-shift

Crouch: L-ctrl

Jump: Wheel Down

Use Object: F

Primary Weapon: 1

Secondary Weapon: Mouse 2

Melee Weapon: Mouse 3

Equip Spike: 4

Ability 1: E

Use Ability 2: Q

Ability 3: C

Use Ultimate Ability: X

Sentinel Zomb’s Video Settings

General Display – Fullscreen Resolution – 1280 x 920 Frame Rate Limit – Unlocked

Graphics Settings Material Quality – Low Texture Quality – Low Detail Quality – Low UI Quality – Low Vignette – Off VSync – Off Anti-Aliasing – None Anisotropic Filtering – 1x Improve Clarity – Off Bloom – Off Distortion – Off Cast Shadows – Off



Zombs doesn’t stream much on his twitch channel, but whenever he does it is always a fun stream to watch. Apart from his gameplay, Zombs is also famous for one more thing, which is his craze for Watches specifically, Rolexes. The craze which he then transferred to the remaining players of Sentinels.