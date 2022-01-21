TSM FTX VALORANT Roster : The TSM roster is complete with Wardell, Subroza, Leviathan, Corey, and Rossy

With the transfer of Corey from Faze to TSM, TSM FTX VALORANT Roster is now complete and ready to dominate in VCT 2022.

TSM, the most anticipated team for valorant, but at the same time with the most disappointing performance. To be honest no one wanted to see sentinels or 100 thieves at the top. They want to see TSM be the king of NA.

But that was soo far from happening in VCT 2021. However, their performance led to some roster changes. And hopefully, this new roster will help TSM taste the winner’s glory.

TSM FTX Valorant Roster

Rebuild complete. Time to don the black and white. pic.twitter.com/F4I2Sthito — TSM FTX (@TSM) January 20, 2022

Corey “Corey” Nigra was previously a member of FaZe clan where he played the role of a dualist. And after an unlucky series, Corey decided to drop out of FaZe, that’s when TSM approached him.

Today we have completed the transfer of @Corey_OW to @TSM Wishing you nothing but the best in the future, and thank you for your hard work and contributions to FaZe Clan during your time on the team! pic.twitter.com/G80DxdybWF — #FaZeUp (@FaZeUpdate) January 20, 2022

And after some trials, practices matches, and scrims TSM made the transfer of Corey from Faze yesterday.

Apart from Corey, there is one more addition to the team, Daniel “Rossy” Abedrabbo. Rossy was previously a member of Immortals during VCT 2021.

Where he showed absolute skill and patience in the game.

And with the addition of Corey, Rossy, and the confirmation of Leviathan staying in TSM. Their valorant roster is complete.

So the active Valorant Roster for TSM FTX is :

Wardell

Subroza

Leviathan

Corey

Rossy

In theory, this team looks really good going into VCT 2022. But to see if they are compatible and dominant we have to wait and watch. But not too long though as the VCT Challengers 1 open qualifier starts on the 27th of January.