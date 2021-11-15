ESports

TEC Valorant Teams: The Esports Club (TEC) Showdown announces first South Asian and SEA Valorant crossover tourney.

AMD TEC showdown Valorant
ch33n1 L4NC3L077

•NFT aficionado •E-sports fanatic •Indie GameDev

Previous Article
"Caleb Martin, Cody Martin are twins who faced each other for the first time in NBA": How the Martin twins are making their mark for Miami Heat and Charlotte Hornets
No Newer Articles
E-Sports Latest News
AMD TEC showdown Valorant
TEC Valorant Teams: The Esports Club (TEC) Showdown announces first South Asian and SEA Valorant crossover tourney.

Valorant TEC Showdown since the start held tourneys for both South Asia and South-East Asia.…