TEC Valorant Teams: The Esports Club (TEC) Showdown announces first South Asian and SEA Valorant crossover tourney.

Valorant TEC Showdown since the start held tourneys for both South Asia and South-East Asia. But, the Teams almost never ended up facing each other.

The Valorant Champions tour for the South Asian and SEA teams was cut short last month. Riot Games reassigned the last seat for LCQ to Japan, leaving South Asia to vie for a single seat from the entire region.

As the VCT 2021 continues, B-tier tournaments ensure teams can maintain upkeep. For the first time, the Valorant competitive scene will witness SouthAsia and SEA compete together.

The announcement was made earlier today showing invited teams from both regions. The prize pool is yet to be announced.

The ESports Club announced teams and brackets for AMD TEC Showdown.

As of now the TEC Showdown, Season 3 Gauntlet, only houses South Asian teams. The top 8 teams receive $336 each and a direct invitation to Season Main Events.

The Gauntlet Season 4 Open Qualifiers just came to a close yesterday. Global Esports took the Victory 3-0 against Optimistic Esports.

Hence, the tournament is a category in itself of the TEC Showdown. Since the Valorant seasons are long and hard-fought, international tournaments help equalise the skill caps.

Also, Valorant analysts around the world will be looking at the event closely. The current list shows 10 teams invited- 4 teams from SEA and 6 from South Asia.

The event commences today. Timings for the matches will be announced shortly.

Give us a LAN, TEC. Pretty pleaseeeee, I will bark for you and upload it on twitter but pllllllease give us a LAN 🥺 — DZeeMyron (@myron_zee) November 13, 2021

Brackets for the tourney have been fixed as of now. The Tournament will be held in Double Elimination format with a prize pool of $15000.

The Title Sponsor for the event is AMD. The following teams have been announced for the invitational:

All gloves will be off for this tourney. As a result, we eagerly await the dates for the biggest Valorant TEC Showdown yet in India.

