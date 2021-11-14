Team Liquid Female Valorant roster in the horizon after talks with Gamelanders Purple.

Team Liquid Valorant Female roster might be a thing before the end of this year. Leaks of discussion between Team Liquid and Gamelanders Purple suggests positive evidence.

Team liquid showed some, positives at the VCT qualifiers earlier this year. With the female gamers now increasing Skill Cap, Team Liquid might be on the verge of signing a few.

There have been some leaks suggesting Team Liquid showed some interest in the Gamelanders Purple roster. Team Liquid also won the RedBull Home Grounds #2.

Team Liquid has a number of accolades to its name as an organisation.

Team Liquid is scouting is Gamelanders Purple from Brazil. The South American female pro scene is gaining some good momentum.

G2 Gozen and TSM last year too signed Brazilian teams. The current Gamelanders Purple squad consists of:

naxy drn bstrdd daiki nat1

The news comes almost a month after G2 Esports signed a female roster from Brazil, called G2 Gozen. Also, VCT: Game Changers series was announced in Q3.

Gamelander announced the female Valorant roster in 2020 February. Their roster members remain the same.

A chance for Team Liquid to sign the Female Valorant roster from Brazil?

Since then, the team has won 13 C-Tier Championships and ended runner ups in five of them. Their performance in Copa Rakin-Season 2 was commendable.

At the moment, the Gamlander purples are vying for the next title at Protocolo: Evolução. They have stayed in Upper Brackets in the entire Championship.



The VCT Game Changers Series is to strictly house Female competitors only. Therefore, it brought a lot of attention to Valorant competitive scene. Now a career in eSports seems viable in the long run for females too.

The last time when something like this was planned, the long term goals were set aside. Now, with a new eSports title, things might take a turn for the better.

Even though the competition is yet to be organised, we are expecting a warm reception from fans. Hence, fingers crossed.

