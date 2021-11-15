“Man, I am so F****** p*****”: NaVi Simple misses Operator shot in Valorant. Desync or something else?

NaVi S1mple, the best gamer to ever touch CS:GO, is trying his hands on Valorant. Something strange happened on Livestream.

Sasha “s1mple” Kostlyiev shut down all his haters finally by winning a Major. Is he ready to move on to the next game? Not quite.

S1mple currently is an active roster member for NaVi. Along with Bit, Electronic, Booml4 and Perfecto, NaVi and s1mple lifted their first Valve major at Stockholm 2021.

NaVi s1mple has been playing some Valorant after major wins.

Sasha has always been dubbed as the “Uncrowned King of CS:GO“. But, the Uncrowned King is uncrowned no more. All hail King s1mple!

Oleksandr Sasha Kostyliev has been trying his hands on Valorant. The concept and gameplay are quite similar to Valve’s classic. It also works as a good breakaway game once in a while to break the monotony.

As an aggressive AWP showstopper, s1mple frequents Reyna for obvious reasons. AWP is replaced by Operator.

In a match yesterday, Sasha could not register a hit on Jett with OP. It was strange even in SlowMo. It is confusing if it is a bug or desync.

Shot not registered or Whiffed?

One of the Reddit users trolled: “Cosmic Equivalence for Niko’s whiffs“. Well, to be honest, that seems to be the case here.

Every weapon in any game has a first shot (FS) accuracy. Even though Valorant’s FS accuracy is higher than CSGO, you can definitely miss, depending on the release angle.

50 calibre Desert Eagle, Deagle to us, is the most unpredictable hand cannon. Niko’s whiffed shot is an ode to that fact.

❗️ ATTENTION ❗️ Show with s1mple will start 1 hour earlier. New time – 19:00 CET pic.twitter.com/iAPUCwvkbC — HLTV Confirmed (@HLTVconfirmed) November 14, 2021

On closer inspection, we can see Sasha overcompensating for quick-scoping. It caused the shot to land ahead of Jett’s hitbox.

Is NaVi S1mple finally moving on from CSGO to Valorant?

There is no such thing as too many medals for @s1mpleO pic.twitter.com/spT7PC9YOC — NAVI (@natusvincere) October 28, 2021

Coming from CSGO, the muscle memory is set. It takes time to forget and rebuild old muscle memory.

But, it can be achieved. Difficult, but not impossible. It was the same for s1mple when he shifted from CS1.6 to CS:GO.

Thus, Cosmic equivalence has unequivocally been achieved.

