Valorant Error Code 0 and 1: What do these error codes mean and how to fix them 

Facing the Valorant Error Code 0 or 1 when you are trying to open up your favorite game. Let’s look at what they mean and how to fix them.

The timely famous game known as Valorant can run into some errors from time to time. This can be caused by an n number of reasons. But mostly it is either because of your internet or their internet.

In Valorant you can face many issues or errors and it is quite difficult to remember all errors. So Riot has made us a small cheat sheet that contains all the different error codes and their reason. But for now, let’s look at the error that Valorant Players face the most.

Valorant Error Code 0 and 1

Generally, we tend to differentiate different error codes however, error codes 0 and 1 mostly have the same meaning and cause behind them.

Valorant Error Code 0/1 represents “Connection Error”, which usually occurs if your internet disconnects even for a few seconds. It may also happen if a windows update is happening in the background, which tends to restarts all the facilities. Or maybe your LAN cable came out or sometimes it can also occur on Valorant’s side.

But don’t worry, there is a simple fix for it. All you have to do is

Step 1: Close Valorant and the Riot client

Step-2: Open Task Manager and make sure Valorant is fully closed

Step 3: Now open the Riot client and then launch Valorant

If the error still comes out, restart your PC and it will be solved if you have stable internet.

