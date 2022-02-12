Valorant Error Code 46 and 39: What do these error codes mean and how to fix them

Facing the Valorant Error Code 46 and 39 when you try to open up your game. Here is what they mean and how to solve them.

Similar to all games, Valorant has the tendency to run into errors from time to time. Which can happen due to server issues, game-breaking bugs, or more. They usually come up with a quick fix, but sometimes it can take a bit of time.

Most of the time, Valorant tends to fix its bugs during its routine 2-week patch update. It mostly depends on the impact that the bug is causing in-game. And whenever an error occurs, an error code is issued with it which mostly tells us the reason for the issue. There are many errors that valorant can run into, which is why they have given us quick access to each error code‘s meaning.

Valorant Error Code 46 and 39

We are talking about both the error codes together because they usually have the main cause and mean almost the same thing.

The Valorant error code 46 means that Riot has planned a scheduled downtime. This means Riot has currently shut down the servers to do a live update or a major bug fix. There is nothing you can do from your side to fix this. All you can do is wait till the servers come back online. Which usually takes about 1-2 hours.

The Valorant error code 39 means that the servers are currently down. This mainly happened due to an emergency maintenance patch. Which is usually to fix some ground braking bug, or something wrong with the previous patch.

