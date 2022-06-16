Valorant Leaks: Episode 5 Act 1 battle pass melee, upcoming collection “Prelude to Chaos”, Tournament mode and more

With the end of Act 4 inching nearer, we finally get to see some upcoming leaks for Valorant Episode 5 Act 1.

If you have been following Valorant for some time now, you will definitely know that before a week of any new season’s release we get to take a look at the leaks for the upcoming updates and changes. In a similar way before the release of Episode 5, we get to see some leaks.

Some say that leaks ruin the surprise, but if we are being honest we all love our leakers. In any case, you will still have the same reaction for waiting for the updates for the first time in-game and on your socials. Anyways, for now, let’s look at the upcoming battle pass leaks and collections. We might also get a chance to view more on today’s dev stream on twitch.tv/valorant.

Pack a bathing suit–we’re going on a little adventure into our new Episode on June 16 and you’re invited. pic.twitter.com/95DJiLQDRO — VALORANT (@PlayVALORANT) June 15, 2022

Also Read: “Dia Do Santuario”: Valorant teases its new map Pearl along with its release date and time

Valornat Episode 5 Leaks

Battle pass Meele

Tournament mode

TOURNAMENT MODE and Knife 😀 pic.twitter.com/dJ6W3rTrxx — xtr // Tribi (@xtr_cs) April 20, 2022

After a long wait, it seems that we finally might be getting to experience the Tournament mode in-game.

New Collection: Prelude to Chaos

New Bundle: Prelude to Chaos | #VALORANT pic.twitter.com/HC7wiR2AWE — ValorLeaks | Valorant Leaks & Info (@ValorLeaks) June 16, 2022

The collection will have the following:

Melee – 2 levels – 3 additional variants

Vandal – 3 levels – 3 additional variants

Operator- 3 levels – 3 additional variants

Stinger- 3 levels – 3 additional variants

Shorty- 3 levels – 3 additional variants

Gunbuddy & Spray

The price of the bundle will most probably be 2175 VP per gun, 4350 VP for melee, and an overall 8700 VP bundle.

Also Read: What’s next for Sentinels?”: How can Valorant’s first LAN winners keep their Champions dream alive

Episode 5 Release Date

The new episode will go live on:

North America: 22nd June 06:00 AM PST

22nd June 06:00 AM PST Europe: 22nd June 03:00 PM CST

22nd June 03:00 PM CST Southeast Asia: 23rd June 03:00 AM IST

All the above timings are the pre-defined default timing, however, if Riot faces any errors or exceptions while releasing the update, these timings could change. But that seems unlikely.