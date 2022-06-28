Valorant Patch 5.01 Leaks: Phoenix buffs, Yoru Buffs, KAY/O changes, new Voice lines and release date

Take a look at the upcoming leaks/updates/changes coming to us in the Valorant Patch 5.01. Such as new additions and agent buffs.

We recently got introduced to Valorant Episode 5 Act 1. Which brought forward a new map Pearl, A new map Ascendant, and more. But it looks like Riot is trying out some new changes and updates for the next patch.

Valorant tests all the new features in the PBE platform. PBE or Public Beta Environment is Riot’s personal testing sandbox for new features, agents, and bug fixes. Here are all the changes that are being tested so far.

Valorant Patch 5.01 Leaks

Pheonix Buffs

Run It Back (ult):

– He will now spawn back with the amount of shield he originally started with — ValorLeaks | Valorant Leaks & Info (@ValorLeaks) June 24, 2022

Yoru Buffs

Potential Yoru buffs being tested on PBE | #VALORANT Dimensional Drift (ult):

– Time to unequip decreased from 1.2s > 0.8s

– Duration of his ult increased from 10s > 12s — ValorLeaks | Valorant Leaks & Info (@ValorLeaks) June 24, 2022

KAY/O changes

Potential KAY/O changes being tested on PBE | #VALORANT FRAG/ment:

– Removed LOS requirement to deal damage

– Range of zone decreased from 10m > 8m NULL/cmd (ult):

– Allies are the only ones that hear the full audio when KAY/O is revived. Enemies will hear a short audio cue. — ValorLeaks | Valorant Leaks & Info (@ValorLeaks) June 24, 2022

Voice lines Changes

New voicelines added on PBE.

Removed Killjoy line was: “Raze, freundin. If I see even a gyro out of place, I’m locking you out of my lab. My poor sentry bot.” pic.twitter.com/yUDus9zpo6 — Shiick (@Shiick) June 24, 2022

On a high level here are all the changes to the Voice lines:

Phoenix has 1 new voiceline

Killjoy has 22 new voicelines and 1 removed voiceline.

Pearl

With the new patch, Pearl will be added to the competitive map pool as well. So it might be best for you to play some unrated matches on the map before you dominate in rank.

Release Date

The new patch will go live at the following timings for each region:

North America: 6th July 06:00 AM PST

6th July 06:00 AM PST Europe: 6th July 03:00 PM CST

6th July 03:00 PM CST Southeast Asia: 7th July 03:00 AM IST

All the above timings are the pre-defined default timing, however, if Riot faces any errors or exceptions while releasing the update, these timings could change. But that seems unlikely.