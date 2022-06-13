What’s next for Sentinels?”: How can Valorant’s first LAN winners keep their Champions dream alive

Our very own Sentinels have been down in the gutter for quite some time now. And with the 0-5 finish, here is where they stand.

In the first season of the Valorant Champions tour, which was in 2021, Sentinels were known as one of the best teams on the planet. And this was not solely because of the popularity of each player on the team, but their performance. They were the first team to ever win a LAN tournament, Master 2 Rekyavic. In fact, they still are to only team to win a LAN tournament in a flawless fashion.

And now they are one of those teams who doesn’t win one single match in a group stage. They are the only team in the NA Challengers Group stage to not win a single match. So, it looks like they are still making records wherever they go. But after this insane performance, here is how they can still make it to Champions.

What’s next for Sentinels?

Here is the current standing of the NA teams based on their Valorant Champions points:

Teams Champions Points OpTic Gaming 750 points The Guard 220 points Cloud9 70 points XSET 45 points Sentinels 45 points Version1 35 points Luminosity 35 points Knights 30 points 100 Thieves 15 points NRG Esports 15 points TSM 15 points Evil Geniuses 10 points FaZe Clan 10 points

So off of these standings, the top 2 teams will go on to play in the champions. Whereas the remaining 8 teams in the top 10, will play the LCQ or the Last Chance qualifiers. Off of which the winning team will get a seat in the Champions.

So to actually take part in this year’s Champions, Sentinels have to play Champions. But the catch is that the teams who made it to Challengers 2 playoffs this week, still don’t have their points updated. And after analysis, the only chance Sentinels has is only if the Ghost Gaming loses their first 2 matches and eliminates themselves from playoffs.

But this seems like a slim chance, as they are looking really really good. But I guess a person can hope.

