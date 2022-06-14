“Dia Do Santuario” : Valorant teases its new map Pearl along with its release date and time

After a successful run in Episode 4, Riot gives us a first look into the new Valorant map Pearl, coming to us in Episode 5.

Since its release in June 2020, Valorant has released a total of 7 Maps. Starting from Ascent, Bind, Breeze, Split, Icebox, Fracture, and Haven. All these maps have had a tremendous amount of success, along with a pinch of backlash. But received well by the community nonetheless.

And it looks like going into Episode 5, we are starting off with a brand new map, along with some meta changes. We can talk about the meta changes later, but here’s what we know so far about the upcoming map “Pearl“.

Valorant’s new map: Pearl

Riot has been teasing us about the new map for quite some time now. And following their pattern, there will definitely be some easter eggs in some of the battle pass rewards. So far we have got the information that the map is set in Lisbon, Portugal, and that it might be situated under the sea in a dome. And also the fact that it is going to have 2 bomb sites (A and B).

For some reason people think that pearl has 3 sites, No it has 2. — ValorLeaks | Valorant Leaks & Info (@ValorLeaks) June 14, 2022

Seeing as there are only a few days left, we will get to see some real trailers and maybe first looks at the map itself. But for now, all we can do is hope we can get to a higher elo in rank as the gun buddies will also be rolling out soon.

Pearl Release Date and Time

The new map will be released along with the new episode, which will go live on:

North America: 22nd June 06:00 AM PST

22nd June 06:00 AM PST Europe: 22nd June 03:00 PM CST

22nd June 03:00 PM CST Southeast Asia: 23rd June 03:00 AM IST

All the above timings are the pre-defined default timing, however, if Riot faces any errors or exceptions while releasing the update, these timings could change. But that seems unlikely.