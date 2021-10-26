Valorant players can now claim a new “Flames In My Veins” Spray by linking their Riot Accounts with Amazon Prime

VALORANT players can unlock the Flames in my Veins spray today by connecting their Riot Games account to Prime Gaming.

The new spray shows Phoenix biting his lip with his hand on his chin, replicating a popular meme where individuals make the same face. Now, players can recreate the face in-game and rub it in when they pull off an impressive play or win.

Phoenix is also known for his personality, and if any agent would make this face, it’d be him.

🔥 > 🧊 Flex with the new Flames in my Veins Spray by linking your VALORANT and Amazon Prime accounts: https://t.co/G0Wotn2PKl pic.twitter.com/LFS4FH22XI — VALORANT (@PlayVALORANT) October 26, 2021

Also read: Valorant Mobile release date: State of development and tentative release dates.

Exclusive spray through linking Amazon Prime Gaming and Valorant Riot Account

Valorant players have received several exclusive Prime Gaming rewards throughout the year. The Hot Take gun buddy, Nice Smile gun buddy, and Tower of Power gun buddy are exclusive Prime Gaming rewards.

Other exclusive rewards include the 200 IQ spray, Pity Party spray, or the Can’t Teach That spray.

Valorant players with an active Amazon Prime membership consistently receive exclusive cosmetic items. Players who only want the Flames in my Veins spray without committing to a subscription can sign up for a 30-day trial to unlock it.

But you won’t receive any rewards after the trial period ends. You also won’t be able to unlock older content, like the Cypher Just Business spray.

Prime Gaming includes rewards for other games too, so double-check to see if other titles you enjoy have exclusive content available. You might be in for a payday, you never know.

There are two more VALORANT rewards confirmed for November and December, so make sure to sign up soon to receive the final rewards of the year.

Also read: “I Enjoyed Grinding My Ass Off”: Pokimane talks about her love for Valorant