“I Enjoyed Grinding My Ass Off”: Pokimane talks about her love for Valorant

Twitch Sensation Pokimane talks about why she enjoys playing Valorant and what urged her to go for immortal rank.

Imane Anys, better known by her online alias Pokimane, is a Twitch Streamer. She is among the top streams in Twitch, with 8.3 million followers and managing over 10,000 live viewers while streaming.

She is famous for playing games such as Fortnite, League of Legends, Valorant, and many more. Recently, Pokimane has taken a liking for Valorant. She is solo queueing a lot to reach Immortal Rank.

What made Pokimane Take Valorant Seriously?

Pokimane talked about her motivations behind grinding valorant nonstop on the OfflineTV podcast with Disguised Toast. Where she said that she had numerous addictions in the past such as LOL, Fortnite, and currently Valorant. She said that “When I feel good about streaming something, I wanna be like as good as I feel I can reasonably be.”



She also said that “especially valorant being my first fps I liked that I could just look up so many videos and find a very clear-cut way in order to get better you just aim to train a ton you play the game a ton you learn the game and I enjoyed every part“.

After grinding through almost 3 acts in Diamond 1, Pokimane finally made it to Immortal 1. This was a huge moment for her and she said that”I enjoyed just grinding my ass off in that game, I enjoyed every game that I played I mean for the most part and I think it was seeing the progress that really felt good um especially progress in something that you are initially so clueless in ”

valo tips + my kovaak’s routine for anyone looking to improve 🙂 pic.twitter.com/VEZFSXmWNi — pokimane (@pokimanelol) September 19, 2021

In her tweet of reaching Immortal, Poki also shared the tips and tricks which she followed to reach that position. This will prove out to be very helpful for casual players who want to improve their gameplay.

Watch Pokimane Live on her official Twitch Channel.