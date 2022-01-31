Valorant Tigris Skin collection: Here is the upcoming Tigris Skin Collection And the Free Lunar Celebration Event Pass

With the Lunar New Year starting soon, we get to see the new Valorant Tigris Skin line and the Free Lunar Celebration Event Pass.

Valorant has had an insane series of skin collections till now. Starting with Prime, Reaver, RGX, Glitchpop, Elderflame, and the latest being Protocol 781 A. All of these and more have been an iconic addition to our collection.

And with the Lunar New Year coming soon, we have a way to celebrate it in-game. Valorant is introducing a new collection and a free pass for celebrating the Lunar New Year “The Year of the Tiger“.

Valorant Tigris Skin Series and Lunar Celebration Pass

Tigris Skin Collection

Enter the Tigris. We’re bringing out the beast during this Lunar New Year with the Tigris skin line and a free Lunar Celebration Event Pass. pic.twitter.com/sc3q4WkHAY — VALORANT (@PlayVALORANT) January 31, 2022

The Tigris skin line is in the series of collections that Valorant uses to show their appreciation for all cultures. And with 2022 being the year of the tiger the latest collection is inspired by it. Tigris collection consists of 5 weapon skins.

Melee

Shorty

Spectre

Phantom

Operator

The price of the bundle is yet to be disclosed.

And the bundle will be available to us on the 2nd of February at around 2 pm PST.

Free Lunar Pass

Lunar New Year Pass : Free Rewards | #VALORANT pic.twitter.com/EHjqpTQO52 — Mike – Valorant Leaks & Info (@ValorLeaks) January 31, 2022

With the bundle, Riot is also adding a Free Lunar celebration pass. Which consists of a player card, a buddy, spray, and some radianite points. The event pass will be the same as the Year 1 event pass.

The pass will be available to us along with the new patch on the 1st of February at around 12.30 pm PST.