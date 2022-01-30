ESports

“Faze is a really young team, thats the kind of team you need to give some time to get their stuff together”: SEN Shahzam talks about Faze after there loss

"Faze is a really young team, that the kind of team you need to give some time to get their stuff together": SEN Shahzam talks about Faze after there loss
Tanmaiy Reddy

Previous Article
"I love watching the Hornets, I got LaMelo Ball being the MVP in the next five years": Kevin Garnett reveals being a big fan of the youngest Ball brother and the Michael Jordan owned team 
Next Article
"I don't think there was another team in the NBA that could’ve beaten the Rockets": Draymond Green opens up about one mistake by Houston's GM that might have cost them a championship
E-Sports Latest News
"Faze is a really young team, that the kind of team you need to give some time to get their stuff together": SEN Shahzam talks about Faze after there loss
“Faze is a really young team, thats the kind of team you need to give some time to get their stuff together”: SEN Shahzam talks about Faze after there loss

With Faze losing in the VCT Stage 1 open qualifiers, SEN Shahzam has some interesting…