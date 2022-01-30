“Faze is a really young team, thats the kind of team you need to give some time to get their stuff together”: SEN Shahzam talks about Faze after there loss

With Faze losing in the VCT Stage 1 open qualifiers, SEN Shahzam has some interesting things to say about their roster.

The Valorant Champions Tour is underway for the North American region. The initial event is Stage 1: Open qualifiers, with a total of 128 teams coming across the region.

And one of the teams we were looking forward to was the FaZe Valorant roster. With their newly built roster, the fans wanted to see them perform live. However, their performance was a little rocky in the early stages.

SEN Shahzam on Faze’s new roster

Shahzeb Khan AKA Shahzam is a 29-year-old professional Valorant player. He is the IGL (In-game leader) for the Sentinel’s Valorant roster and he is really good at it. Apart from his professional career he enjoys streaming a lot and usually tends to steam for more than 10 hours a day. And yesterday during one of his streams he came to know that Faze has lost their elimination match. And here is what he thought about it.

I mean honestly, Faze they are a new roster, they are a young team. Like that’s the kind of team that you can give them some time to get their stuff together. They still look promising.

As of now Faze is out of the first open qualifiers. However, they still have a second chance to make it to the group stage through the second qualifiers. But if they miss that chance as well, they will be out of the VCT events for at least 2-3 months.

