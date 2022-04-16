VCT Masters Prize Pool : Valorant Champions Tour 2022 Reykjavík Prize Pool Distribution

VCT Masters Prize Pool: The VCT 2022 Stage 1 Masters being held in Iceland has a prize pool of more than half a million dollars.

Taking place in Reykjavík, VCT Masters is the 4th LAN tournament for VALORANT. Viewers have been on the edge of their seats as we have some much-awaited matches coming up in the next 2 days.

Prize Pool and Distribution

The prize pool for the VCT Stage 1 Masters this time is $675,000 (a $75,000 increase). In addition to this, compared to the last year’s tournament, the ladder points have been increased and these points will be considered during the team’s qualification for Valorant Champions at the end of 2022.

First place in the tournament will win $200,000 alongside 750 ladder points (350 more than last year’s Masters Reykjavik). The second place takes home $120,000 with 500 ladder points. The second place sees a sweet increase of $20,000 in prize money and 150 ladder points.

Third place will receive $85,000 alongside 400 ladder points, a $5000 and 100 points increase. The fourth place receives $65,000 and 300 points. Again, an increase of $5000 and 50 points in contrast to last year’s tournament.

Prize pool for VCT Masters Reykjavik:

1st: $200,000; 750 points |TBD|

2nd: $120,000; 500 points |TBD|

3rd: $85,000; 400 points |TBD|

4th: $65,000; 300 points |TBD|

5th-6th: $40,000; 250 points |TBD|

7th-8th: $25,000; 200 points |TBD|

9th-10th: $15,000; 150 points |Ninjas in Pyjamas, Xerxia|

11th-12th: $10,000; 125 points |Fnatic, KRÜ Esports|

FPX’s absence, Masters Reykjavik Sponsors

FunPlus Phoenix wasn’t able to mark its presence at Reykjavik due to travel restrictions in Ukraine and Russia. Riot in a tweet said that their mobility teams worked to find solutions to this problem like extending the roster lock window, liaising with the relevant government officials to secure visas and travel permissions and relaxing emergency substitute rules, but their efforts were to no avail.

Riot out of fairness has decided to award FPX with $25000 dollars and 200 ladder points. Team Liquid was invited instead to represent the EMEA region, this ensured all three EMEA slots were occupied by teams from the region.

Riot has bagged deals with Verizon, Secretlab, Prime Gaming, Hyper X, Aim Lab and Red Bulls for sponsorship.

