VCT Master’s 2022: Playoff schedule and format explained

In the VCT Master’s we have two teams with a confirmed playoff spot, Riot has released the 8-team playoff brackets and matchups.

We are heading into Day 4 of the VCT Master’s and it has been nothing short of spectacular. Teams with no recognition have showed up on the biggest stage. As well as teams with amazing experience have pushed through.

We currently have two playoff spots open. Whereas, Team Liquid and DRX have booked their playoff spots early on. Both teams played their heart out in the Group Stage but do they have what it takes in the Playoff stage?

VCT Master’s 2022 Playoff schedule

To book a playoff spot in the VCT Master’s teams have to either win the Lower Bracket Final or Upper Bracket Final. Now that we have concluded the Upper Bracket Finals in Group A and Group B, the Lower Bracket Finals are yet to be played. Team Liquid and DRX have advanced to the playoffs with their future matchups being released. Team Liquid will go up against t the Brazilian roster of LOUD. Whereas, DRX will face off against Paper Rex.

The winner of the Group B Lower Bracket Final (Match B5) between XERXIA and OpTic Gaming will face off The Guard in the playoffs. And the winner of the Group A Lower Bracket Final (Match A5) between Ninjas in Pyjamas and ZETA Divison will face off G2.

Day 5: Thursday 14/4/22

G2 vs NiP/ZETA Division – 10:30 PM IST LOUD vs Team Liquid – 1:30 AM IST

Day 6: Friday 15/4/22

Paper Rex vs DRX – 10:30 PM IST The Guard vs XERXIA/OpTic Gaming – 1:30 AM IST

Playoff Format

The format of the VCT Master’s 2022 is pretty straightforward. It is a double elimination 8 team format. Each team will get two chances after a loss. A loss in either of the rounds for any team in the Upper Bracket will move into the Lower Bracket giving them another chance at winning.