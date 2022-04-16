OpTic Gaming has advanced to the semi-finals after defeating The Guard (2-1). OpTic Marved saves the day with his Ace.

These teams faced each other twice in the Champions Tour North America Stage 1: Challengers. The Guard won the Grand Finals against OpTic and earned a direct spot in the Masters Reykjavík play-offs while OpTic Gaming battled through the group stage matches writing momentum. Hence the fans have kept an eye on this rivalry.

Statistics

Map 1: Icebox Team ATK DEF Total The Guard 3 4 7 DEF ATK OpTic Gaming 9 4 13 The Guard ACS K D A Sayaplayer Jett 227 18 15 0 neT Chamber 215 15 16 1 valyn Viper 172 12 16 4 trent Sova 161 11 15 5 JonahP Omen 144 9 14 7 OpTic Gaming ACS K D A yay Chamber 304 23 12 2 Marved Viper 225 17 11 7 Victor KAY/O 206 12 14 9 crashies Sova 184 13 12 5 FNS Sage 163 11 16 6

Map 2: Haven

Team DEF ATK Total The Guard 6 7 13 ATK DEF OpTic Gaming 2 5 7

The Guard ACS K D A Sayaplayer Jett 318 23 8 3 neT Chamber 208 16 10 2 trent Skye 185 15 11 2 JonahP Breach 172 12 15 5 valyn Omen 162 11 12 16

OpTic Gaming ACS K D A yay Chamber 217 15 16 1 FNS KAY/O 192 12 14 10 Victor Neon 168 11 15 3 Marved Omen 144 9 15 8 crashies Skye 122 9 17 3

Map 3: Fracture

Team ATK DEF Total The Guard 3 8 11 DEF ATK OpTic Gaming 9 4 13

The Guard ACS K D A Sayaplayer Jett 302 27 16 4 neT Chamber 203 18 17 2 JonahP Viper 169 14 16 5 valyn Brimstone 167 13 18 11 trent Breach 149 13 18 6

OpTic Gaming ACS K D A FNS Breach 246 21 16 3 Victor Neon 246 21 17 2 Marved Brimstone 241 20 17 8 yay Chamber 189 14 17 4 crashies KAY/O 108 9 18 6

Map 3 (Fracture) Comeback

The odds seemed in favour of The Guard at 10-4. Round 15 was the turning point for OpTic Gaming, Marved scored an ace, breaking The Guard’s Momentum and the team seemed back on track. Victor shined in the last 2-3 rounds of the game. FNS top fragged with Breach, yay and crashies provided great support. FNS was lauded by the fans for his amazing performance as an individual and an IGL.

A reddit user commented “FNS is a tactical genius. He is best known for his signature tactic ‘FNS go kill’. He also has a second little known tactic of ‘FNS dead – friends go save’. What an absolute legend. Top 3 IGL for sure…” Sayaplayer gave an amazing performance but his team couldn’t stop the turning tide. The Guard is a relatively new team and they pushed an experienced team like OpTic Gaming to their limit. They’re expected to perform strongly in the lower rounds.