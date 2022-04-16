OpTic Gaming has advanced to the semi-finals after defeating The Guard (2-1). OpTic Marved saves the day with his Ace.

These teams faced each other twice in the Champions Tour North America Stage 1: Challengers. The Guard won the Grand Finals against OpTic and earned a direct spot in the Masters Reykjavík play-offs while OpTic Gaming battled through the group stage matches writing momentum. Hence the fans have kept an eye on this rivalry.
Statistics
Map 1: Icebox
|Team
|ATK
|DEF
|Total
|The Guard
|3
|4
|7
|
|DEF
|ATK
|
|OpTic Gaming
|9
|4
|13
|The Guard
|ACS
|K
|D
|A
|Sayaplayer Jett
|227
|18
|15
|0
|neT Chamber
|215
|15
|16
|1
|valyn Viper
|172
|12
|16
|4
|trent Sova
|161
|11
|15
|5
|JonahP Omen
|144
|9
|14
|7
|OpTic Gaming
|ACS
|K
|D
|A
|yay Chamber
|304
|23
|12
|2
|Marved Viper
|225
|17
|11
|7
|Victor KAY/O
|206
|12
|14
|9
|crashies Sova
|184
|13
|12
|5
|FNS Sage
|163
|11
|16
|6
Map 2: Haven
|Team
|DEF
|ATK
|Total
|The Guard
|6
|7
|13
|
|ATK
|DEF
|
|OpTic Gaming
|2
|5
|7
|The Guard
|ACS
|K
|D
|A
|Sayaplayer Jett
|318
|23
|8
|3
|neT Chamber
|208
|16
|10
|2
|trent Skye
|185
|15
|11
|2
|JonahP Breach
|172
|12
|15
|5
|valyn Omen
|162
|11
|12
|16
|OpTic Gaming
|ACS
|K
|D
|A
|yay Chamber
|217
|15
|16
|1
|FNS KAY/O
|192
|12
|14
|10
|Victor Neon
|168
|11
|15
|3
|Marved Omen
|144
|9
|15
|8
|crashies Skye
|122
|9
|17
|3
Map 3: Fracture
|Team
|ATK
|DEF
|Total
|The Guard
|3
|8
|11
|
|DEF
|ATK
|
|OpTic Gaming
|9
|4
|13
|The Guard
|ACS
|K
|D
|A
|Sayaplayer Jett
|302
|27
|16
|4
|neT Chamber
|203
|18
|17
|2
|JonahP Viper
|169
|14
|16
|5
|valyn Brimstone
|167
|13
|18
|11
|trent Breach
|149
|13
|18
|6
|OpTic Gaming
|ACS
|K
|D
|A
|FNS Breach
|246
|21
|16
|3
|Victor Neon
|246
|21
|17
|2
|Marved Brimstone
|241
|20
|17
|8
|yay Chamber
|189
|14
|17
|4
|crashies KAY/O
|108
|9
|18
|6
Map 3 (Fracture) Comeback
The odds seemed in favour of The Guard at 10-4. Round 15 was the turning point for OpTic Gaming, Marved scored an ace, breaking The Guard’s Momentum and the team seemed back on track. Victor shined in the last 2-3 rounds of the game. FNS top fragged with Breach, yay and crashies provided great support. FNS was lauded by the fans for his amazing performance as an individual and an IGL.
A reddit user commented “FNS is a tactical genius. He is best known for his signature tactic ‘FNS go kill’. He also has a second little known tactic of ‘FNS dead – friends go save’. What an absolute legend. Top 3 IGL for sure…” Sayaplayer gave an amazing performance but his team couldn’t stop the turning tide. The Guard is a relatively new team and they pushed an experienced team like OpTic Gaming to their limit. They’re expected to perform strongly in the lower rounds.