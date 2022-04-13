VCT Master’s 2022: Viewers bothered with long technical pauses, glitchy UI and the stage

VCT Master’s is Riot Games’ fourth LAN event for VALORANT. However the number of issues that arise during each match seem to increase.

VCT Master’s Reykjavik 2022 is the fourth LAN event from Riot Games for VALORANT. The previous three events were VCT Master’s 1, Master’s 2 and Champion’s. It has been overwhelming for VALORANT players to watch their favourite teams battle it out on an international stage.

The first three LAN events were full of technical pauses and long breaks. However, fans didn’t seem to be bothered as the excitement of simply having a LAN event was just too high. Also the fact it was Riot’s first few VALORANT LAN events seemed like another excuse.

Problems in VCT Master’s 2022

The list goes on and on when it comes to problems faced in the VCT Master’s 2022. Many fans think that even though this is Riot’s 4th VALORANT LAN event, it has digressed. The first and very big problem seems to be the never-ending technical pauses. The pauses are so long that even SEN Dapr tweeted jokingly about it.

dont worry guys i talked to riot personally and the game will start soon. — dapr (@dapr) April 12, 2022

The next issue seems to be how there are no constant player cams. The entire point of watching a LAN event is to see the energy on the main stage amongst players. Moreover, the UI is extremely glitchy with the HUD not being visible sometimes, the content being played without sound and content being cut before the actual play happens.

Another big issue is the stage layout and how far the coaches are actually seated from their team. There is no cohesion between the casters, coach and the players. It feels like a very spontaneous layout with no planning done before.

Respect the hustle by the coach but this is a joke that you have to go this far to be with your team during/after a game. https://t.co/iQ8ZYUxEhT — Mikes (@MikesHD_) April 13, 2022

Will Riot Games improve their LAN event?

Riot Games is the creator of one of the biggest eSports games, League of Legends. It has been at the top in terms of production, viewer satisfactiona nd overall vibe. But it really feels like Riot Games had dropped the ball with VALORANT. What can they do in your opinion to fix this?