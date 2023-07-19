Valve sends out new wave of invites for Counter-Strike 2 beta

Counter-Strike 2 nears its release and Valve surprises the community with a surprise. They handed out a fresh batch of beta access to players who failed to get access in the first wave.

Valve has been very passionate when it comes to their game releases. Be it the classic Half-Life series or simply the evergrowing Counter-Strike series, they are often perfect on release. And this time, to make the process easier, the company looks to enforce beta testing.

Fans now lay in wait for the inevitable announcement from Valve regarding the full release of Counter-Strike 2. Maybe this is simply the final recruitment before releasing the title.

Valve dishes out new invites for Counter-Strike 2 beta testing

Beta testing is considered one of the most efficient and helpful methods of bug testing over the years. It also allows your fans to get an idea of what’s coming. Even for Counter-Strike 2, beta testing has done wonders. The first wave of invites occurred on March 23 when a very handful of few received the access.

The beta model of the game was released with its main attraction, Dust 2. Soon after, with every update, they introduced new and revamped maps from Counter-Strike: Global Offensive. Currently, both Vertigo and Overpass are available for play.

Fans already went wild with the changes done to Overpass alone. The community started asking Valve when the game is set to release because the sheer lack of playability was hurting them. And to help with that issue, they handed out a bunch of new invites to many existing players.

Is there a release date for Counter-Strike 2?

No, there are no official confirmations on a release date as of yet. But Valve did promise a Summer 2023 release. And it is just a couple of months away from ending. So, it is highly probable that there might be news any day now.

Be it gaming or esports, the Counter-Strike saga has always captivated the minds of any first-person shooter player. And it still keeps on giving. Sooner or later, Counter-Strike 2 will release in its full glory. It is simply just a wait of time now.

Feel free to check out our main hub of Counter-Strike 2 for more content on the matter.