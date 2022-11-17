Will Warzone 2 be split-screen?

Warzone 2 is finally live for players to try out. Players already had a lot of expectations from the battle royale mode. However, players have also been wondering if Warzone 2 is going to be split-screen. This article will explain everything you need to know about the game and whether or not players will be able to play it while sitting next to their friends.

Here is what we know about Warzone 2 split screen and when it might be available.

Also Read: How to Invite Friends in Warzone 2.0: Alternative to the Error, Solution Explained

Is Warzone 2 split-screen?

You are officially cleared to drop in 🪂 Play #Warzone2 for FREE now pic.twitter.com/u5q7r17dmu — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) November 16, 2022

Fans of the game have been waiting patiently for Warzone 2 to have a split-screen option. However, split-screen has not been available for Warzone in the past and is not available in the new game, as well. Raven Software has a lot to handle with the launch of Warzone 2 since the new game has additions that differ from Warzone and need to be monitored closely for bugs and glitches.

People have been critical of Warzone in the past and the developers are looking to keep a check on these issues. Hence, it is safe to say Warzone 2 split-screen will not be available in the foreseeable future.

Is Modern Warfare 2 split-screen?

Alongside the launch of Warzone 2, Modern Warfare 2 also entered Season 1. Players will be able to get their hands on the premium battle pass along with new weapons and rewards this season. Besides that, Modern Warfare 2 is playable on split-screen in private multiplayer matches.

How to set up MW 2 split screen

Players should follow the steps mentioned below to enable split-screen in Modern Warfare 2.

Start Modern Warfare 2 and move to the multi-player option.

Players should then collect their second controller to the console and press X/A to sign in

Sign in and select the account that is connected with Xbox Live / PS Plus and the Activision account

Once players have followed these steps, a split-screen will be visible on the screen and players will be able to play the game with their friends.

Also Read: All-New Operators in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 Season 1: Messi, Paul Pogba and Neymar Jr. Legends Release Date